Dog parents are all too familiar with asking their pup, “What do you have there?” Maybe it’s a toy or a bone, or maybe it’s something they definitely shouldn’t have, like the TV remote, a blanket, or… your underwear.

Dogs and their human parents sometimes have limited boundaries. You may even let them lick your face, though you know there’s a non-zero chance they recently ate poop. Stealing and chewing your underwear, though, may feel a little invasive. But it’s pretty common for dogs to steal and gnaw on this most intimate of garments, whether out of boredom, anxiety, or just plain curiosity. While the behavior may seem harmless, if gross, it can actually be dangerous and lead to major health problems, such as a gastrointestinal (GI) obstruction.

So, why do dogs eat underwear, and how can you make them stop?

Main takeaways Dogs may chew on underwear because they’re intrigued by the smell or just don’t have enough mental stimulation.

An easy solution is to keep your clothes out of your dog’s reach.

Train your dog to drop items on your cue, and provide more appropriate chewing outlets.

If your dog consumes underwear, contact your vet immediately because this can lead to serious health issues.

Why do dogs chew on underwear?

What’s so great about underwear that your dog insists on stealing it? Don’t they have enough toys? Or are they just trying to embarrass you in front of the neighbors?

Unfortunately, dogs are notorious for chewing on things they’re not supposed to, and underwear is no exception. Smell opens in new tab is one of a dog’s strongest and most important senses, and they tend to be attracted to odors opens in new tab . Your underwear smells like you, and your dog may sniff it to learn about where you’ve been and what you did all day while they were at home.

“Dogs are attracted to novel and strong odors, and don’t have the same bodily hang-ups that we do,” author and dog trainer Sassafras Patterdale says. “As a result, many dogs are attracted to the concentrated scent in underwear. Your underwear may be particularly exciting to your dog because they are especially attracted to your scent.”

Here are a few other reasons why your dog may be intrigued by your underwear drawer.

They may experience separation anxiety and feel stressed about being away from you. Chewing something that smells like you could be a sort of coping mechanism, allowing them to feel close to you even when you’re absent.

If your dog isn’t getting enough mental stimulation, they may chew underwear simply out of boredom. The fabric’s texture could intrigue dogs looking for new chew toys.

While rare, nutritional deficiencies can cause dogs to eat non-food items. This condition is known as pica and is often a result of stress or anxiety. To avoid this, make sure your dog has a diet that meets all their nutritional needs.

As annoying as underwear chewing is, your dog may just like having something that reminds them of you. And that’s kinda cute… right?

How to stop your dog from eating underwear

Fortunately, eating underwear, as with any unwanted behavior, can be reduced and even eliminated with intentional life adjustments and training. Even better, some of the things you can do are really simple.

“Prevention is the best strategy to keep your dog from stealing and chewing on your underwear,” Patterdale says. “Invest in a laundry hamper that your dog can’t get into, and make it a point to put all dirty underwear into the hamper to keep them away from your dog. Make sure to remind your guests to put away underwear as well, to prevent embarrassing interactions.”

Here are a few more tips for stopping your dog from chewing your underwear.

Store your clothes out of reach of your dog. Avoid leaving underwear and other garments on the floor or on furniture that your dog can easily access. Use closets and drawers (or even containers) to keep clothes safe and intact.

Make sure your dog has plenty of appropriate chew toys to keep them entertained and away from your delicates.

All dogs need mental and physical stimulation, so take regular walks, play fetch, and invest in puzzle toys to get their brains working.

Use deterrent sprays on clothing to make the fabric taste unappetizing, and redirect your dog’s chewing elsewhere. These also come in handy for dogs who chew on their own paws.

Work on training, and regularly brush up on cues like “drop it” to avoid turning underwear retrieval into your dog’s idea of a fun game. Consider offering a trade for anything they’re not supposed to have, such as a high-value treat or favorite toy.

Can eating underwear be dangerous for my dog?

Your dog stealing and eating your underwear may seem like a funny (and embarrassing) problem to have, but it can actually be a serious issue. If your dog consumes pieces of the underwear — or worse, the whole thing — they could experience some serious health consequences.

“Some dogs aren’t satisfied just with chewing up underwear and may also attempt to ingest it,” Patterdale warns. “This can lead to life-threatening blockages that may require surgery.”

Since dogs can’t digest fabric, they may vomit up any pieces they ingest. If they don’t, the complications can be far worse. If you suspect your dog has eaten underwear or any kind of fabric, contact your vet immediately to avoid serious issues.

Large pieces of fabric can lead to choking if your dog ingests them.

If your dog does swallow fabric, it can become trapped inside their digestive tract, preventing food and fluids from passing through. Removing the obstruction may require emergency surgery.

Some underwear and other fabrics may be made with toxic materials that could potentially be life-threatening to dogs.

Ingesting toxic or non-edible materials could lead to long-term health issues for your dog.

Training your dog to stop chewing

If your dog frequently chews things they really shouldn’t, consider investing in obedience training. Being able to tell your dog to drop something can save you a lot of trouble — and keep you from chasing them around the house when they grab your underwear.

Use positive reinforcement to reward your dog opens in new tab for chewing an appropriate toy or dropping your underwear when told.

Redirect your dog’s attention to a chew toy or other activity.

Be consistent with your cues and what they mean to avoid confusing your dog about exactly what you want from them.

Alternatives to underwear for dogs to chew on

The contents of your underwear drawer are definitely not chew toys. Fortunately, there are plenty of far better — and more appropriate opens in new tab — options to keep your dog and their teeth entertained.

Durable rubber chew toys are long-lasting and designed to keep your dog entertained for a good while.

Edible chew toys can keep your dog busy. Just make sure to monitor them while chewing this type of toy to make sure they don’t break off any pieces that could be a choking hazard. Avoid giving edible bones to puppies.

Puzzle toys provide your dog with both fun and mental stimulation, keeping their minds sharp and entertained.

