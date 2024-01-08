The Best Chew Bones for Puppies in 2024

Puppies are known for many things: floppy ears, pleading eyes, keeping you up at night, having tons of energy, and being all-around adorable. They love to jump and cuddle — and chew. (Biting is another matter, however; here's how to teach your puppy not to bite opens in a new tab .)

It’s only natural that a teething pup opens in a new tab will want to chew, but it can certainly be a nuisance. Anyone with a puppy likely also has a list of things that puppy has chewed up, from their slippers to their AirPods case. If you'd prefer to keep your prized belongings in one piece, it's important to provide puppies with things they can chew on opens in a new tab .

The best chew bones for puppies are those specifically designed to promote dental health and satisfy their natural chewing instincts opens in a new tab . Look for options made from safe and durable materials, such as rubber or nylon, that can withstand puppy chewing. Many reputable brands offer puppy-specific chew bones with soft textures to soothe teething discomfort.

Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Puzycki answered common questions about puppy chew bones and shared some of his favorites. Read on to find out what he recommends, and to shop our picks.

Are bones safe for puppies?

First things first: You may have heard that you shouldn't give your puppy bones. But why? Are chew bones bad for puppies?

It depends on the type of bone, Puzycki explains. “For bones that can be ingested, it's crucial to note the potential complications, including the risk of choking, digestive obstruction, or other injuries. In general, due to those risks, bones that can be broken down and ingested are not recommended.”

In short, you want to avoid giving your puppy actual bones and stick with non-edible bones. That means rubber chew toys and other faux bones are the safest option opens in a new tab , though read this guide opens in a new tab for what is safest to give your puppy once they’re all grown up.

The best puppy chew bones

We compiled a list of safe chew bones opens in a new tab for puppies that are durable opens in a new tab , affordable, and are bound to keep both you and your pooch happy. They’ll be happy to be chewing on something, and you'll be happy it’s not the furniture. Try one of these next time your puppy looks longingly at one of your shoes. Please note that no bone on this list is 100 percent safe to be ingested opens in a new tab , so keep a close eye on your pup as they chew. Check out this guide for what to watch out for when it comes to toxins in your puppy’s chew toys.

opens in a new tab Petstages Mini Bone Tug Puppy Chew Toy opens in a new tab $ 6 This textured teething toy is made of rubber and squeaks to signal playtime for your pup. One customer says their Poodle got it at 10 weeks old and still plays with it every day. “It was perfect during the early teething, non-stop chewing days,” they wrote. “The design of the toy, particularly the fringe features, made it a great distraction/replacement to some things she frequently wanted to chew on as a puppy, such as fabric items with fringe like clothes, pillows, and blankets.” $6 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Safest chew bones for puppies

Many people wonder if they can give their puppies beef bones and other types of natural bones. Some often-asked questions are: Can puppies chew on rawhide bones opens in a new tab ? Can puppies chew on marrow bones? What are the best rawhide bones for puppies? What are the best marrow bones for puppies? The answer to these questions is no, no, none, and none! (Some people even ask if puppies can chew on antler bones! Again, no.)

As Dr. Puzycki notes above, it’s best to stick with nylon or rubber chew bones for puppies and avoid the real thing.

opens in a new tab N-Bone Puppy Teething Ring opens in a new tab $ 11 $ 7 $ 7 Not all chew bones for puppies are made from rubber or nylon. Some of them actually can be eaten! These are a toy and a treat all in one, designed to help relieve sore gums and fortified with fatty acides that promote brain and skin health, plus a shiny coat. They’re pumpkin-flavored and a bit sweet, so they make a delicious treat, and they’re free of corn, wheat, and soy. $7 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Best soft bones for puppies

You want to choose a puppy chew bone that’s soft enough to be satisfying for your puppy to gnaw on, but not so soft that it might come apart. “It’s crucial to avoid items that can splinter or break apart easily, as these pose a choking hazard or could lead to digestive issues if ingested,” Puzycki says.

Vet-recommended puppy chew bones

Looking for veterinarian-endorsed puppy chew bones? Dr. Puzycki says that anything “specifically designed to promote healthy chewing habits” is a winner in his book. “Opt for items such as rubber chew toys, nylon bones, or other durable materials.” For more of his recommendations, scroll down to the FAQ section, where he addresses common concerns and shares his favorite products.

What bones should puppies not have?

Once again, anything that might break apart is not safe for puppies to chew on. Avoid bones that could lead to choking or gastrointestinal blockages when they splinter apart, or that could have sharp edges that hurt your puppy’s sensitive gums. Frozen dog toys, however, such as a frozen Kong opens in a new tab , are a great choice for a teething puppy.

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the safest chew bone for a puppy?

Dr. Puzycki he echos his above comments: “The safest chew bones for puppies are those explicitly labeled for chewers, and are designed to resist breaking down or being easily ingested,” he says. “If you have concerns or questions about the most suitable chew toys for your specific puppy, consult with your veterinarian for personalized recommendations based on your puppy's breed, size, and chewing habits.”

Can puppies have cooked chicken bones?

“Feeding puppies cooked chicken bones is not recommended, as bones can pose serious risks to their health,” Puzycki says. “Cooked bones, especially those that are brittle, can splinter and cause choking hazards or lead to blockages in the gastrointestinal tract. Emergency surgery may be required to address these issues, making it essential to avoid giving any type of cooked bones to puppies.”

Are bully sticks good for puppies?

“Bully sticks are a popular chew option for dogs, but I don’t recommend them [for puppies],” Puzycki says. “It’s important to supervise pets while they’re chewing on a bully stick to ensure they don’t ingest large pieces that could pose a choking hazard or lead to digestive issues.” Instead, he recommends Solid Gold’s Air Dried selections.

What are the benefits of giving puppies bones?

Dr. Puzycki says this depends on what kind of bones you’re talking about. Actual bones that your dog can eat have complications, he says, “including the risk of choking, digestive obstruction, or other injuries. In general, bones that can be broken down and ingested are not recommended due to these risks.”

On the other hand, he says non-edible bones can offer several benefits for puppies. “Chewing on bones provides puppies with a natural outlet for their chewing instincts, promoting mental stimulation and preventing boredom. Safe chewing can also help maintain good oral hygiene by reducing plaque and tartar buildup, contributing to healthier teeth and gums,” he says. “Puppies go through teething, and safe chew toys can provide relief by soothing sore gums and providing a satisfying chewing experience.”

