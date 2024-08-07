Best Teething Toys for Puppies
Because your favorite chair is not a chew toy.
In puppies, teething can start as early as two weeks old and last up until they are nine months old, when all their adult teeth will have emergedopens in a new tab. Every dog is different, but it's safe to say it’s not a pleasant experience for most pups — or their parents.
Understanding puppy teething
While training and pain management can help with destructive household behaviorsopens in a new tab and painful play-bitingopens in a new tab, the truth is a teething puppy needs to chew, and they need to chew safely. The best way to ensure safe chewing is to provide your puppy with teething toys designed with their personality and specific teething needs in mind.
To help, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite toys to help puppies, and their parents, take the bite out of the teething stage. Remember to always supervise your puppy while they are chewing, and make sure they are safe. They should never be swallowing any part of their teething toy; if this is happening, it’s time to trade it out for a yummy snack.
Best toys for teething puppies
Rubber and nylon chews
Rope toys
Frozen teething toys for puppies
Dental chews
Chew treats
Choosing the best teething toys for puppies
When choosing teething toys for your pup, there are a few factors you will want to consider.
Size and durability
Properly sized toys are essential for safe play in both teething and non-teething pups. Toys that are too small for pups can be choking hazards, while toys that are too large can be hard on teeth and gums, no matter your pup’s age. That said, teething pups of all sizes need toys that can stand up to heavy chewing while still being gentle enough for delicate puppy jaws, teeth, and gums.
Material quality
During the teething stage, it’s more important than ever that pet parents consider the quality of their pet’s toys. Reputable puppy toy brands, like the ones on this list, have gone to great lengths to design durable rubbers and materials that can withstand heavy chewing while providing enough “give” for emerging or loose teeth.
Safety features
The toys on this list have been designed to avoid choking hazards and other mouth injuries. However, the most important safety feature lies with pet parents, especially during the teething phase. Pet parents should supervise their puppies while playing with toys and never leave them out while their puppy is left alone.
Teething toys for small-breed puppies
To start, smaller breed dogs can be prone to teeth issues. Therefore, if you have a smaller breed puppy consider toys on the softer side and monitor the length of time your dog is chewing on toys.
Teething toys for large-breed puppies
A common mistake pet parents make with larger puppies is giving them toys meant for adult dogs. Larger puppies are still puppies and they need toys designed to be gentle on their teeth and growing jaws. That said, never give your larger dog a toy intended for a smaller dog, even if it is labeled “for puppies” as they can be a choking hazard.
FAQs (People also ask):
At what age do puppies need teething toys?
Puppies can use most teething toys starting at 12 weeks That said, every teething toy is different and pet parents should pay attention to the age listed on the label of each toy.
What can I give my teething puppy?
Teething puppies should use toys advertised and intended for teething puppies. These toys generally use soft but durable rubbers that are gentle on a puppy’s mouth and jaw. For non-teething-specific toys, check out our listopens in a new tab favorite puppy chew bones.
How long does the puppy teething stage last?
Puppies can start teething as early as three weeks old, but the teething stage peaks opens in a new tabbetween 12 to 16 weeks, when their adult teeth come in.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
