In puppies, teething can start as early as two weeks old and last up until they are nine months old, when all their adult teeth will have emerged opens in a new tab . Every dog is different, but it's safe to say it’s not a pleasant experience for most pups — or their parents.

Understanding puppy teething

While training and pain management can help with destructive household behaviors opens in a new tab and painful play-biting opens in a new tab , the truth is a teething puppy needs to chew, and they need to chew safely. The best way to ensure safe chewing is to provide your puppy with teething toys designed with their personality and specific teething needs in mind.

To help, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite toys to help puppies, and their parents, take the bite out of the teething stage. Remember to always supervise your puppy while they are chewing, and make sure they are safe. They should never be swallowing any part of their teething toy; if this is happening, it’s time to trade it out for a yummy snack.

Best toys for teething puppies

Rubber and nylon chews

Our top pick:

opens in a new tab Nylabone Puppy Power Rings opens in a new tab $ 12 $ 8 $ 8 To keep strong chewers safe during playtime, opt for an equally strong chew toy, like this Puppy Power Ring set by Nylabone. Designed with an extra-durable, puppy-safe material, these rings won’t crumble under tough teething gnaws. Instead, these bacon-flavored rings will satisfy and soothe your pup, while the rings’ texture will work to reduce plaque and build-up on your pup’s teeth. $8 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kong Puppy Teething Stick opens in a new tab $ 7 Intended for use in dogs up to nine months, this puppy stick by Kong is made with their special puppy rubber, which is designed to be softer for teething mouths. Similar to Kong’s traditional toy line, this stick is stuff-able and available in a variety of different sizes, to ensure safe play for every pup. $7 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Rope toys

Our top pick:

opens in a new tab Playology Puppy Sensory Rope Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 13 Teething time is often when puppies discover the joy of tug-of-war. However, rope toys intended for adult-dog use are often too tough for puppy mouths and should be avoided until they’re of proper age. Instead, pet parents should reach for puppy-specific rope toys — like this scented rope by Playology. Available in small and large sizes, this rope is designed with softer, puppy-safe fibers intended for gentler play. Plus, your pup can choose from three scents: peanut butter, chicken, or beef. You can’t go wrong. $13 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Frozen teething toys for puppies

Our top pick:

opens in a new tab Pupsicle opens in a new tab $ 20 We love a DIY frozen Kong, but as pet parents, sometimes convenience is key. Enter the Pupsicle, a frozen-treat toy opens in a new tab that pairs with pre-made frozen treats that can stored in your freezer and popped in quickly. In addition to the convenience factor, we love how you can choose different types of refillable treats including ones that address issues, like anxiety or allergies. And, if you or your pup still enjoys a good DIY treat, Pupsicle offers a silicone mold that you can use to create your very own pops. $20 at Woof opens in a new tab

Dental chews

Our top pick:

opens in a new tab Benebone Puppy Dental Chew opens in a new tab $ 8 Teething time is the perfect time to get a head start on dental and gum health. We think your pup will agree once you give them this tasty bacon dental treat by Benebone. Designed to be “durable, with a little give” these ridged dental chews help clean teeth and gums and are designed to be easy for little puppy paws to hold. We also love the variety of available sizes: tiny, small, medium, and large.

Chew treats

Choosing the best teething toys for puppies

When choosing teething toys for your pup, there are a few factors you will want to consider.

Size and durability

Properly sized toys are essential for safe play in both teething and non-teething pups. Toys that are too small for pups can be choking hazards, while toys that are too large can be hard on teeth and gums, no matter your pup’s age. That said, teething pups of all sizes need toys that can stand up to heavy chewing while still being gentle enough for delicate puppy jaws, teeth, and gums.

Material quality

During the teething stage, it’s more important than ever that pet parents consider the quality of their pet’s toys. Reputable puppy toy brands, like the ones on this list, have gone to great lengths to design durable rubbers and materials that can withstand heavy chewing while providing enough “give” for emerging or loose teeth.

Safety features

The toys on this list have been designed to avoid choking hazards and other mouth injuries. However, the most important safety feature lies with pet parents, especially during the teething phase. Pet parents should supervise their puppies while playing with toys and never leave them out while their puppy is left alone.

Teething toys for small-breed puppies

To start, smaller breed dogs can be prone to teeth issues. Therefore, if you have a smaller breed puppy consider toys on the softer side and monitor the length of time your dog is chewing on toys.

Teething toys for large-breed puppies

A common mistake pet parents make with larger puppies is giving them toys meant for adult dogs. Larger puppies are still puppies and they need toys designed to be gentle on their teeth and growing jaws. That said, never give your larger dog a toy intended for a smaller dog, even if it is labeled “for puppies” as they can be a choking hazard.

FAQs (People also ask):

At what age do puppies need teething toys?

Puppies can use most teething toys starting at 12 weeks That said, every teething toy is different and pet parents should pay attention to the age listed on the label of each toy.

What can I give my teething puppy?

Teething puppies should use toys advertised and intended for teething puppies. These toys generally use soft but durable rubbers that are gentle on a puppy’s mouth and jaw. For non-teething-specific toys, check out our list opens in a new tab favorite puppy chew bones.

How long does the puppy teething stage last?

Puppies can start teething as early as three weeks old, but the teething stage peaks opens in a new tab between 12 to 16 weeks, when their adult teeth come in.







