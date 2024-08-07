Best Teething Toys for Puppies—Our Recommendations · Kinship

Best Teething Toys for Puppies

Because your favorite chair is not a chew toy.

by Rebecca Caplan
September 26, 2024
four puppies teeth on red Kongs
Understanding Puppy Teething Best Toys for Teething Puppies Choosing the Best Teething Toys for Puppies Frequently Asked Questions

In puppies, teething can start as early as two weeks old and last up until they are nine months old, when all their adult teeth will have emerged. Every dog is different, but it's safe to say it’s not a pleasant experience for most pups — or their parents.

Understanding puppy teething

While training and pain management can help with destructive household behaviors and painful play-biting, the truth is a teething puppy needs to chew, and they need to chew safely. The best way to ensure safe chewing is to provide your puppy with teething toys designed with their personality and specific teething needs in mind.

To help, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite toys to help puppies, and their parents, take the bite out of the teething stage. Remember to always supervise your puppy while they are chewing, and make sure they are safe. They should never be swallowing any part of their teething toy; if this is happening, it’s time to trade it out for a yummy snack.

Best toys for teething puppies

Rubber and nylon chews 

Our top pick:

Nylabone Puppy Power Rings
Nylabone Puppy Power Rings
$12
$8

To keep strong chewers safe during playtime, opt for an equally strong chew toy, like this Puppy Power Ring set by Nylabone. Designed with an extra-durable, puppy-safe material, these rings won’t crumble under tough teething gnaws. Instead, these bacon-flavored rings will satisfy and soothe your pup, while the rings’ texture will work to reduce plaque and build-up on your pup’s teeth.

Placeholder
Kong Puppy Teething Stick
$7

Intended for use in dogs up to nine months, this puppy stick by Kong is made with their special puppy rubber, which is designed to be softer for teething mouths. Similar to Kong’s traditional toy line, this stick is stuff-able and available in a variety of different sizes, to ensure safe play for every pup.

Rope toys

Our top pick:

Playology Puppy Sensory Rope Peanut Butter Dog Toy
Playology Puppy Sensory Rope Dog Toy
$13

Teething time is often when puppies discover the joy of tug-of-war. However, rope toys intended for adult-dog use are often too tough for puppy mouths and should be avoided until they’re of proper age. Instead, pet parents should reach for puppy-specific rope toys — like this scented rope by Playology.

Available in small and large sizes, this rope is designed with softer, puppy-safe fibers intended for gentler play. Plus, your pup can choose from three scents: peanut butter, chicken, or beef. You can’t go wrong.

Nylabone Puppy Teethe n' Tug Toy Blue, X-Small
Nylabone Puppy Teethe n’ Tug Toy
$9
$13

For gentler tuggers, this Teethe n’ Tug toy by Nylabone is perfect for sensitive puppy mouths. Designed for smaller pups under 15 pounds, this easy-to-clean rubber tug toy can also double as a gentle chew toy.

Frozen teething toys for puppies

Our top pick:

Natural Teething Rubber Chew Toy for Dogs - Stuffable Dog Toy for Extended Playtime - Chew & Fetch Toy for Puppies - for Small Puppies - Pink
Natural Teething Rubber Chew Toy for Dogs
$7

Give your pup’s gnaw-weary jaw a break with this Kong for puppies. Simply fill with your pup’s favorite soft treat and pop it in the freezer.

Once cool, but not rock-hard-frozen, give to your pup to soothe and cool down inflamed gums. For an extra anti-inflammatory boost, consider including dog-safe CBD in your stuffable mixture. 

The Pupsicle
Pupsicle
$20

We love a DIY frozen Kong, but as pet parents, sometimes convenience is key. Enter the Pupsicle, a frozen-treat toy that pairs with pre-made frozen treats that can stored in your freezer and popped in quickly.

In addition to the convenience factor, we love how you can choose different types of refillable treats including ones that address issues, like anxiety or allergies. And, if you or your pup still enjoys a good DIY treat, Pupsicle offers a silicone mold that you can use to create your very own pops.

Dental chews

Our top pick:

Benebone Puppy 2-Pack Dental Chew
Benebone Puppy Dental Chew
$8

Teething time is the perfect time to get a head start on dental and gum health. We think your pup will agree once you give them this tasty bacon dental treat by Benebone. Designed to be “durable, with a little give” these ridged dental chews help clean teeth and gums and are designed to be easy for little puppy paws to hold. We also love the variety of available sizes: tiny, small, medium, and large. 


Hartz Chew 'n Clean Tuff Bone Bacon Scented Dental Dog Chew Toy
Hartz Chew ‘n Clean Tuff Bone
$3

For a gentle introduction to dental care, opt for these rubber chews by Hartz. Using bacon-scented nubs, this chew works to massage tired gums and gently clean teeth. The size variety is also great with this dental chew, with options for pups under 10 pounds and over 75. 


Chew treats

N-Bone Puppy Teething Treats
N-Bone Puppy Teething Treats

If you’re looking for an everyday treat for teething pups, consider these teething sticks by N-bone. Made with real chicken, this satisfying stick is also supplemented with DHA to support your growing puppy’s brain development.

Outward Hound Dogwood Puppy Durable Dog Chew Toys
Outward Hound Dogwood 2-pack
$8

If you have a pup who likes to keep their options open, Outward Hound has got you covered. This two-pack includes both a wood stick, for tougher chewing, and a rubber stick for gentler gnaws. Available in extra small, small, medium, and large sizes. 


Choosing the best teething toys for puppies

When choosing teething toys for your pup, there are a few factors you will want to consider. 

Size and durability

Properly sized toys are essential for safe play in both teething and non-teething pups. Toys that are too small for pups can be choking hazards, while toys that are too large can be hard on teeth and gums, no matter your pup’s age. That said, teething pups of all sizes need toys that can stand up to heavy chewing while still being gentle enough for delicate puppy jaws, teeth, and gums. 

Material quality

During the teething stage, it’s more important than ever that pet parents consider the quality of their pet’s toys. Reputable puppy toy brands, like the ones on this list, have gone to great lengths to design durable rubbers and materials that can withstand heavy chewing while providing enough “give” for emerging or loose teeth. 

Safety features 

The toys on this list have been designed to avoid choking hazards and other mouth injuries. However, the most important safety feature lies with pet parents, especially during the teething phase. Pet parents should supervise their puppies while playing with toys and never leave them out while their puppy is left alone. 

Teething toys for small-breed puppies

To start, smaller breed dogs can be prone to teeth issues. Therefore, if you have a smaller breed puppy consider toys on the softer side and monitor the length of time your dog is chewing on toys. 

Teething toys for large-breed puppies 

A common mistake pet parents make with larger puppies is giving them toys meant for adult dogs. Larger puppies are still puppies and they need toys designed to be gentle on their teeth and growing jaws. That said, never give your larger dog a toy intended for a smaller dog, even if it is labeled “for puppies” as they can be a choking hazard. 

FAQs (People also ask):

At what age do puppies need teething toys? 

Puppies can use most teething toys starting at 12 weeks  That said, every teething toy is different and pet parents should pay attention to the age listed on the label of each toy. 

What can I give my teething puppy? 

Teething puppies should use toys advertised and intended for teething puppies. These toys generally use soft but durable rubbers that are gentle on a puppy’s mouth and jaw. For non-teething-specific toys, check out our list favorite puppy chew bones.

How long does the puppy teething stage last? 

Puppies can start teething as early as three weeks old, but the teething stage peaks between 12 to 16 weeks, when their adult teeth come in. 




