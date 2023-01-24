Have you ever been walking around your house, minding your human business, when your dog lets out a huge, dramatic AF sigh? Seriously, these dogs are exasperating — as if they have to go to a job and pay bills and remember dentist appointments!

But before you spend 20 minutes lecturing your dog on being grateful for their pampered lifestyle, keep in mind that dogs do, in fact, get stressed. Although they don’t often communicate this emotion through sighing (most of the time they are literally just breathing opens in a new tab ), stress in dogs can manifest in pacing, panting, and whining.

Related article opens in a new tab Pet Parents Get Separation Anxiety, Too opens in a new tab We asked both animal behaviorists and human psychologists how you can deal with leaving your dog home alone.

Longterm stress can also result in destructive or dangerous behaviors and affect both your pup’s and your own quality of life. Stress in dogs can be triggered by pain, separation anxiety, boredom, and more. Most importantly our dogs’ stress should be taken seriously — even if they are an unemployed mooch of a pooch.

After taking the necessary steps to address the root cause of your dog’s anxiety, a great way to help your dog channel their stress is through toys that engage stress relieving behaviors like licking, chewing, and mental enrichment. No matter the toy you select to help relax your pup, each one should follow a very simple rule.

Related article opens in a new tab Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down opens in a new tab If your dog loses their sh*t over anything—from a squirrel to a guest. Here are some tips to curtail that.

“All of these toys should allow your dog to ‘win,’” says trainer, pet lifestyle expert, and Kinship Expert Collective member Nicole Ellis opens in a new tab . Ellis goes on to say that stress toys should be de-stressing — not distressing. “It is important to ensure dogs don’t get frustrated or stressed with toys. The goal is to have them win and stay engaged.” With that in mind, here are Kinship’s picks for the best toys for chillaxing to the max.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab iFetch iDig Go Digging Toy opens in a new tab $ 80 Got a dog who needs a more energetic outlet for releasing their demons? This unique toy is for the burrowers who enjoy a quick dig before their snack. With the iDig, dog parents can hide toys and treats under the toy’s flap, and pups can dig their way to their prize. “The iDig is one of my dog’s favorite toys; it provides mental enrichment [from] finding the toys and treats mixed with the physical element of digging (which is a natural innate desire of dogs),” Ellis says. “I find mine often goes to sleep in the iDig once he’s done. It’s our go-to when he needs to get some anxious energy out.” $80 at iFetch opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab West Paw Qwizl opens in a new tab $ 20 A lot of dogs are tough chewers on their best days, and an anxious day is only going to increase that urge to chomp. To help your chew boo relax, we recommend this treat-holding toy by Qwizl, specifically designed for aggressive chewers. This toy can be paired with anything from bully sticks to spreadable treats to make a fun, challenging game out of snack time. $20 at West Paw opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Diggs Groov Training Aid opens in a new tab $ 34 If crate training opens in a new tab is bringing your dog down, consider this training-aid toy from Diggs. Specifically designed to create a positive association between your pup and the crate, this toy utilizes a pretty simple design. Step one: cover toy in lickable treat (peanut butter, honey, etc). Step two: attach toy to crate. Step three: have your dog lick the treat inside the crate and let the de-stressing ensue. “I love seeing dogs that are anxious in the crate go from licking the Groov toy for a few sessions to relaxing in the crate on their own. [Then, they have] their own safe spot in the home when they need some quiet time to decompress,” Ellis adds. $34 at Diggs opens in a new tab