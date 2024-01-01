Dr. Preston Turano, DVM

Dr. Preston Turano is a licensed veterinarian. He grew up in Southern California and started helping out at his dad’s veterinary practice when he was just 12 years old. He attended the University of Illinois and earned his DVM in 2002.

Since that time, Dr. Preston has enjoyed working with all kinds of cats and dogs, of all ages. He enjoys connecting with the people who bring their pets in for visits and has held leadership roles, including practice owner and medical director. He and his wife, who is also a veterinarian, love to travel and to experience the great outdoors.