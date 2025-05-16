Why Do Dogs Destroy Some Toys and Not Others?

And it always seems to be the ones we painstakingly pick out for them.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that your dog will destroy the toy you lovingly picked out for them. (After you spent an hour lingering at the pet store!) Meanwhile, they will cherish a cheap toy that you probably threw in the shopping cart as an afterthought.

That’s what happened with a one-year-old Pittie mix named Emma opens in new tab . Emma’s mom, Madison, wanted to make sure that Emma had some very lovely holiday toys last year, so she chose quite a few options, including a stuffed reindeer, a festive rope toy, and a squeaky gingerbread man, and presented them to Emma last Christmas.

Within minutes, the toys were goners.

“Despite my optimism, Emma enthusiastically destroyed her presents within 20 minutes, leaving stuffing everywhere,” Madison says. “I wasn’t sad about it, though. I’m quite used to her destructive play style by now and honestly find it amusing.”

Yet Emma has other toys — or “babies,” as some pet parents call them — that she never destroys. As with most things with our pets, we shouldn’t take it too personally if they choose to destroy the most adorable plushie we thought they’d cherish. Most likely, the reason dogs destroy some toys and not others has nothing to do with who gave it to them and more to do with a host of other factors.

Why do dogs destroy some toys but “baby” others?

Interestingly, a lack of noise or the presence of a pleasant smell are also reasons your dog might choose to “baby” a toy and let it live. Emma the Pittie mix definitely has favorite toys she doesn't destroy. Her absolute bestie is her orange Chuckit! ball—she carries it everywhere and plays with it constantly.

And consider this delightful German Shepherd opens in new tab , whose pet parent says she will rip apart any and all toys — but don’t even think about touching her pink dragon plushie. “Dogs can absolutely have favorites they treat gently or ‘baby,’ often due to attachment or comfort, but it may also be related to the specific material, texture, or lack of fun ‘innards,’ like a squeaker,” Askeland says.

It can also depend on what your dog “finds fun and rewarding,” Seymour says. “Some dogs who destroy nearly every toy they've been given won't destroy one that was gifted from another home, so [the way it smells] may keep them from destroying it or treating that toy differently.”

She points to the case of her neighbor’s dog who had destroyed every toy her pet parent had purchased. “But when I gifted her a used toy, she treated it like a baby,” Seymour says. “I assume because it smelled like my home and dogs. But the texture, size, and noise it made could have been factors.”

Of course, if it’s a poorly constructed toy, your dog could be more likely to destroy it just because it’s easy to do so. “Certain textures or very thin cloth-y toys may indeed be more destructible, which can sometimes cause dogs to destroy them more often,” Askeland says. “Dogs prefer toys that are interactive, durable, and match their chewing style, which can influence what they destroy.”

And it might also depend on how you interact with the toy. “For example, if there is a toy you play tug with, that toy may be more likely to be destroyed due to use in the game,” Askeland says. “However, interactive toys that incorporate food could set a dog’s focus on finding the food instead of destroying the toy.”

Why do dogs destroy toys?

First off, good on you as a pet parent for making sure that your dog’s toy closet is fully stocked. “Toys are great for mental stimulation, physical exercise, and emotional satisfaction for dogs,” says Erin Askeland opens in new tab , a certified dog trainer and behavior consultant at Camp Bow Wow opens in new tab .

And as a bonus, the right toys can help keep them from chewing on things around the house too, says Amanda Seymour opens in new tab , a veterinarian at VCA Alaska Pet Care opens in new tab . But if dogs love toys so much, why would they destroy them?

It’s actually completely normal behavior, Askeland says. Our pups have “natural chewing, shredding, and de-stuffing instincts,” so destroying their toys is just an outlet for those. (Just ask this pup opens in new tab , whose pet parent made a memorial video for all the toys he’s destroyed.)

“The destruction is just a normal expression of the stalk, chase, kill, consume cycle of hunting” that their wild ancestors engaged in, adds Seymour.

In short, here are a few reasons your pup might destroy their toys:

Enticing noises like squeaking, grunting, or crinkling

A smell

Materials that make it easier to chew or rip

Prey drive instincts (like a Terrier who just can’t say no to chasing a rodent — even a plush one)

Boredom or separation anxiety

It’s also normal for dogs to have very individual preferences. “Some may destroy toys they find less appealing [for whatever reason] or those that are just easier to tear apart, based on their play style and preferences,” Askeland says.

If you suspect your dog is destroying their toys because of boredom or separation anxiety, add more interactive toys in the mix and talk to your vet about how to keep your dog engaged.

Is it dangerous for dogs to destroy toys?

Most of the time it’s OK if your pup decides to shred the Lamb Chop you just brought home (but poor Lamby!).

“If your dog ingests the material, then they should not have those types of toys, and we have to find something they enjoy that lasts longer,” Seymour says. “Otherwise, destruction is not unsafe — just clean up the mess after they’ve had their fun.”

Askeland advises pet parents to keep an eye on their dogs to make sure they’re not ingesting anything they shouldn’t be. “Certain dogs like to eat small pieces they rip off, so offering appropriate toys and redirecting destructive chewing to acceptable items, like chew toys, can help,” she says. “As toys become damaged, it’s best to toss them out to prevent a dog from eating the stuffing or getting a tooth or paw stuck in a hole.”

If your dog swallowed a little stuffing, it’s probably fine, but keep an eye out for any unusual signs like vomiting or stomach upset. Swallowing a squeaker, on the other hand, could be a veterinary emergency, as is anything lodged in your dog’s throat (get to a vet, stat). If your dog is choking, perform the Heimlich maneuver opens in new tab immediately; it’s smart to learn how to do it ahead of time so that you’re prepared.