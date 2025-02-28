Vet Finds 44 Items—Including 24 Socks, a Scrunchie, and a Onesie—in Dog’s Stomach

The Bernese Mountain Dog, Luna, had to be rushed to emergency surgery, but is now okay.

People with dogs know the horror of pups getting their paws — and teeth — on things they really shouldn’t. It’s dangerous, it’s costly, and it’s kind of a puppy’s favorite thing to do. Luna, a seven-month old Bernese Mountain Dog, may take home the prize for the most curious (and hungry) pup of all time. Veterinarians recently performed an emergency surgery on Luna and found 44 different items in her stomach.

Luna’s family took her to an emergency veterinarian when they noticed that she was vomiting and her abdomen was distended, Corona Animal Emergency Center shared on Instagram. opens in a new tab Once there, Luna was rushed into surgery to clear her stomach and address an intestinal obstruction.

A veterinarian poses with the objects swallowed by Luna Courtesy of @coronaanimaler

Veterinarians were shocked by what they found. Luna had swallowed 44 objects in all, including 24 socks, one scrunchie, two hair ties, one shoe insert, one small onesie, and more miscellaneous pieces of clothing.

Thankfully, Luna is now safely recovering at home, adorned with a cone while she heals. In an Instagram comment, the veterinary center added that her family is puppy-proofing their house and working with a trainer to ensure Luna stays out of harm’s way in the future. “We’re so grateful Luna pulled through — she’s one tough pup, and we’re honored to have been part of her journey,” Corona Animal Emergency Center shared.

Courtesy of @coronaanimaler

How to keep your dog safe

However silly the situation looks now that Luna’s safe and sound, no dog wants to go through pain or surgery. Prevention is key.

Animal behaviorist and dog trainer Dr. Karen B. London wrote for Kinship that there are several ways to stop your pup opens in a new tab from eating things they shouldn’t. The first is simply keeping inedibles out of reach whenever possible; if there’s an object your dog consistently tries to eat (such as socks), keep those objects far away from them.

Adding plenty of stimulation to your pup’s life can help, too, since many dogs eat out of boredom. Try offering your dog enrichment toys opens in a new tab — and plenty of durable chewing toys, so they have something safe to gnaw on.

Reinforcement training, in the long term, is important; teach your dog a “leave it” cue opens in a new tab as soon as you can. Dr. London’s last piece of advice is to give your dog plenty of exercise, since tired, content dogs are less likely to get into trouble. And if all else fails, hire a certified trainer. opens in a new tab