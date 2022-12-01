Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.

Ugly holiday sweaters are a winter tradition as classic as eggnog, blizzards, and seasonal depression opens in a new tab . And thanks to Instagram, more and more dogs are indulging in the trend. An argument could be made for social media as less the culprit of this increase in creepy garments and more a wider canvas for displaying them. But the fact remains that there are more dogs in ugly sweaters than ever before — and we’re not mad at that.

We aren’t just any pet parent spending their waking hours on the Internet; we’re overachievers. So, if our pups are going to be rocking goofy holiday gear, it’s going to be the ugliest, most ironically stylish, and utterly ridiculous-looking gear available. Below, the best of the worst holiday sweaters guaranteed to simultaneously raise eyebrows and melt hearts.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Peruvian Knits Santa Paws Hand Knit Dog Sweater opens in a new tab $ 50 Say what you will about his beliefs on the holiday season, but the Grinch might have been ahead of his time. Like many of us these past few years, he did most of his work at home and wanted to spend all day with his dog. Beyond that, he also recognized the value of dressing pups for the occasion. Help your heart grow a few sizes with this adorable Santa Paws sweater. Plus, you can probably avoid the theft and vandalism that preceded the green guy’s moral turnaround. $50 at Shop Dog & Co. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Peruvian Knits Handknit Howliday Dog Sweater opens in a new tab $ 46 Snowmen come in many forms — one of which is a puddle, thanks to global warming. But truly nothing says “this is a look that belongs in the Bridget Jones holiday-party scene” quite like a hand-knit snowman sweater. Even surly Mark Darcy would be charmed by a pup skirting under the figgy pudding table in this number. $46 at Doggy Supply opens in a new tab