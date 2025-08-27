The 10 Best Leashes for Puppies
Find the perfect accessory for walks with your new little one.
Share Article
In This Article:
Best Overall Puppy Leash Best Rope Leash Best Budget Optio n Best Leather Puppy Leash Best Training Leash
When you’re searching for your first-ever leash for your pup, it’s not as simple as grabbing the first leash you find at a pet store. Finding the right leash is so important, because you and your pup will be using it multiple times a day. Your pup needs to feel safe and comfortable in it, and you need to feel like you are in control and able to handle the leash with ease — especially when your puppy is training and learning how to use it.
The leash is a nonverbal way of speaking with your pup. Telling them when they need to slow down, stay close, or go explore a little further afield. Luckily for us, we live in a time where there are so many leash options out there beyond a piece of rope. You might not have even known as a potentially new pet parent that some of these types of leashes existed, but don’t worry — we’ll walk you through them.
We did a lot of research to find the top-rated leashes for your pup. As pet parents ourselves, we thought about what someone with a puppy would want and picked well-reviewed leashes from trusted brands that had different bells and whistles.