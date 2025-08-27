When you’re searching for your first-ever leash for your pup, it’s not as simple as grabbing the first leash you find at a pet store. Finding the right leash is so important, because you and your pup will be using it multiple times a day. Your pup needs to feel safe and comfortable in it, and you need to feel like you are in control and able to handle the leash with ease — especially when your puppy is training and learning how to use it.

The leash is a nonverbal way of speaking with your pup. Telling them when they need to slow down, stay close, or go explore a little further afield. Luckily for us, we live in a time where there are so many leash options out there beyond a piece of rope. You might not have even known as a potentially new pet parent that some of these types of leashes existed, but don’t worry — we’ll walk you through them.

Main takeaways You should choose the best leash for both you and your pup. You should feel confident handling it.

Leashes can be different lengths but six ft. and 10 ft. are the standard lengths. You’ll notice that we don’t have a retractable leash on this list, because they’re considered unsafe for both humans and dogs.

Puppy leashes come in all kinds of different materials, like rope and nylon, and have different features. Determining what features you want in a puppy leash will help you zero in on the best leash for you.

We did a lot of research to find the top-rated leashes for your pup. As pet parents ourselves, we thought about what someone with a puppy would want and picked well-reviewed leashes from trusted brands that had different bells and whistles.