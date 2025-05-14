Simple Leash Training Tricks That Actually Work!

May 14, 2025

Feeling nervous about leash training? Don’t worry—we’ve got you! Certified Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann breaks it down into simple, doable steps to help you and your pup start strong. Disclaimer alert: This information is just for educational purposes! Every pet is different, so always talk with your vet or trainer for specific advice on your pet's situation. We don’t accept any liability for any loss or injury that occurs as a result of watching videos on our channel. (Fyi: We also don’t accept any liability for extra treats given but we doubt your pet will mind.) (C) Kinship Partners, Inc. All rights reserved.

TRANSCRIPT

are you looking for some help with leash training? Well we got you covered. I'm Robert and this is fivemonth old puppy Cookie Bear And we're going to give you some tips to get started So let's talk about what leash training is and why it's important Leash training is teaching your dog to move together as a team One of the biggest benefits to this is safety for both you and your dog This helps your dog stay safe in a crowd without knocking anybody over and also keeps them away from dangerous objects on the street they could pick up When leash training is done right it can help dogs bond better with their people Dogs who are not appropriately leash trained tend to form a habit to pull against the pressure of their leash On a collar that can create damage to the trachea or the spine Even if you were to switch to a harness it puts a lot of unnecessary pressure on the shoulder joint So it's very necessary to teach your dog how to walk appropriately on a leash So let's talk about what you're going to need to get started For a young puppy like Cookie Bear here I would say a harness would be a good starting point Uh we're also going to need a leash a treat pouch and some delicious treats Once you've got everything you need it's time to start training You'll need to start by allowing your puppy to get comfortable wearing the harness I would do this inside letting the dog wear it for training sessions and meals so they just get used to wearing it It's going to be important so that it's not novel and stressful for the dog to wear when you're finally trying to take it for a walk outside Once your dog is comfortable wearing the harness you'll start training them to walk at your side using treats as a lure rewarding them for staying on one side This should start inside with minimal distractions Outside is just too many smells too many things to see Start inside where you have a captive audience and develop appropriate behavior before you head outside Whenever you use treats to train your dog you want to be sure that you are a slot machine not a vending machine They should never know what they're going to get how much they're going to get or when it's going to happen but they're excited to play along and engage you Be mindful of your timing when rewarding your dog You want to reward your dog for staying right next to you This teaches them that staying right beside you is the best place to be If your dog is already comfortable walking beside you and focusing on you for treats adding the leash should be a piece of cake Once your dog has all those steps it's time to head outside Be patient Outside is very distracting There's lots of good smells birds squirrels So you're going to want to make sure that you're patient with your dog but you need to be the best show in town They need to focus on you and be excited to work with you This means making sure that training is a positive experience Making sure that walking with you and staying focused on you is the best choice they can make Remember training is a journey This is going to take time patience and consistency Good luck See you next time