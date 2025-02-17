Puppies make a lot of things look easy, including their ability to completely nod off in the time it takes to set down your car keys and groceries. How does sleep come so naturally to those who are so active? Well, the truth is, sleep is a necessity for puppies, and the more is usually the better. Here’s why.



Why do puppies sleep so much?

There’s a lot going on in a puppy’s body. Everything is new and exciting and comes with a bit of a learning curve. Sleep is a puppy’s way of recovering physically and mentally from the normal stresses of the day. Puppies tend to sleep more than adults because they need to recover from their high energy outbursts and training sessions. They also need to provide their body with a little downtime so it can go about growing and developing in a healthy way.

How long do puppies sleep?

Depending on your puppy’s age, it may seem like they’re sleeping through the entire day. While the total hours of sleep may come close to the total hours in a day, puppies generally don’t sleep straight through. Instead, they’ll take short naps opens in a new tab every couple of hours.

Six reasons why puppies need so much sleep

We all know you have to put something in to get something out. That’s the way vending machines, exercise, and even puppies work. To get a healthy, active puppy, you need to put in a little rest and recuperation. Here’s why puppies need to sleep so much.

Growth and development

The body is an amazing thing, especially when it’s in its growth phase. All cell types are in near constant activity, dividing and growing so that a pup can increase in size as well as maturity. It takes a lot to fuel a phenomenon like this, which is why your puppy may go through hunger phases, where they constantly want more no matter how much food you give them. Sleep is also important as this is a time when growth hormones are released, the brain gets a chance to restructure opens in a new tab , and everything rests up for the next go-around.

Recovery from play

It’s no secret that the more active you are, the more sleep you need. You can hear your bed calling after a day of fresh air and activity, but maybe not so much after a day of couch surfing. Well, your puppy definitely spends more days in activity than they do couch surfing, so sleep is an important part of recovering from that activity. Muscles and brain cells all need rest to build back the strength and stamina required of them.

Breed and size

There’s a huge size difference between a teacup Poodle and a Great Dane; anyone can see that. But size isn’t the only thing different among dog breeds. The time spent sleeping can also vary. Large-breed puppies tend to sleep longer than smaller breeds. Though small-breed dogs are little balls of energy, larger breeds actually expend more energy. So, if you have a large or giant breed puppy, they may sleep more than their smaller cohorts.

Meal time

You may also think your puppy is sleeping a lot because of the time of the day. Sleeping after meals is a normal behavior, not because your puppy is in a food coma, but because the body naturally diverts blood flow to the digestive tract after eating, making a puppy sleepy. Puppies are usually fed several small meals throughout the day, which makes for several after-meal naps.

Hot temperature

The dog days of summer can really zap your energy. Though this time of year is named for celestial patterns rather than a dog’s ability to laze around opens in a new tab , it holds true that the hotter it is outside, the more a dog will likely sleep. If your puppy is sleeping more than normal, it could be that the higher temps are getting to them.

On the flip side, if it’s too cold, your puppy may not be sleeping enough simply because they can’t get comfortable. Try to maintain a constant, comfortable temperature in your puppy’s sleep space for the best results.

Medical concerns

We all remember as kids how we got to spend sick days sleeping on the couch. Well, sleeping more could be your puppy’s way of dealing with an illness. Look for other signs, such as not eating, vomiting, diarrhea, or a fever, and talk to your vet if you think your puppy is sick.



When to be concerned about your puppy’s sleeping habits

Your puppy will literally change by the day, so their habits and schedule may too. However, you’ll still be able to pick up major differences just by knowing what’s normal for your pup.

Signs your puppy is sleeping too much

Your puppy is going to take a lot of naps throughout the day, but that’s much different than sleeping too much. If you start to notice that they’d rather nap than play, greet you at the door, or do any of the other things they used to live for, they may be sleeping too much. If they’d rather play all night and sleep during the day, you may need to shift their sleeping schedule to include more awake time during daylight hours and more sleep at night. Sleeping too much could mean there’s something going on with their health that is concerning.

Signs your puppy isn’t sleeping enough

Not sleeping enough can take its toll on your puppy as well. Of course, tiredness is a sign that they’re not sleeping enough, and a tired puppy will be lethargic and uninterested in their normal things. They may attempt to go with you on a walk but then tire easily. They may also become clingier opens in a new tab or want to hide out most of the time. Overly tired puppies may also be more aggressive, bark more, or get into trouble opens in a new tab .



How to make sure your puppy is getting enough sleep

Puppies may seem like they can sleep just about anywhere, but the better you set up their sleep environment, the better sleep they will get. Start by giving them a quiet space opens in a new tab where they feel safe and out of the way. Regulate the temperature so that it’s not too hot or too cold. Give them a comfy bed that’s big enough for them to stretch out on their back opens in a new tab or curl up in however they want to sleep. Some puppies will play until they drop, so don’t give them a chance to. Cut play time and training sessions short so that there’s time for a nap.

Your puppy will likely sleep better at night opens in a new tab while you’re sleeping, so try to shift their schedule so that they have more awake and active time during the day and more time to sleep at night.



Can I let my puppy sleep as much as they want?

A healthy puppy will regulate their sleep accordingly, meaning you shouldn’t have to do much to ensure they’re getting what they need. But if your puppy is struggling to find a quiet space, it’s up to you to make better arrangements for them. Also, if your puppy is sleeping more than their normal amount, especially if they’re showing other concerning signs, speak to your veterinarian.

Bottom line

Puppies require a lot of sleep to allow their body the rest it needs to grow and develop properly. You can help make sure your puppy is getting enough sleep by providing them with a quiet, comfortable space and allowing them time to nap when needed.vIf your puppy is sleeping more than their normal amount, speak to your veterinarian to rule out health issues.



FAQs

Is it normal for a puppy to sleep all day?

It may seem like some puppies sleep throughout the day opens in a new tab and that could be normal, especially for really young puppies or those who aren’t sleeping as much at night. If your puppy just started to sleep more during the day, this could be a sign that something is wrong, so speak to your vet.

Why is my three-month-old puppy sleeping so much?

Most three-month-old puppies will sleep around 16 hours per day and maybe more if they’re a large breed. Puppies may also sleep more if there have been a lot of changes in their life, such as a new home, vaccinations, or settling into a new schedule. It could be perfectly normal for your puppy to sleep a lot, but monitor them for other signs and speak to a vet if you notice anything else out of the ordinary.

How much should a three-month-old puppy sleep?

Most puppies who are three months old will sleep around 16 hours per day. This can vary based on breed, size, and activity level.

What age do puppies stop sleeping so much?

By six months of age, most puppies will have settled into their adult sleep patterns and will sleep around 12 to 14 hours per day. This can vary if you have a large or very active breed.

How much sleep is normal for puppies?

It depends on your puppy’s age. Dogs who are zero to eight weeks need 15 to 22 hours of sleep, so it’s normal for your young pup to snooze all day. After six months, dogs will need 12 to 14 hours a day. In short, they need their naps!

