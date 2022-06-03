I’m a dog walker, and one of my clients has two adult dogs, a Whippet and an Australian Shepherd, who I take out three times a week. The Whippet is no problem, but the Aussie barks and runs around like a crazy thing, which makes leashing him a challenge. He's a very big dog, with a big bark! Once the leash is on, he takes it in his mouth and jumps all over the place. Walking is also a challenge because he’s always trying to grab the leash. Any suggestions?

That sounds hectic! It’s no fun walking a dog who seems to be on a pogo stick and is grabbing at the leash to boot. When another dog is along (no matter how well behaved), it can feel even that much crazier.

There are definitely things you can do to make these outings opens in a new tab better for everyone. One of the best ways to keep the leash out of the dog’s mouth is to give them something else to put in it — say, a toy they can carry. If their mouth is occupied, they’ll be less likely to be interested in grabbing the leash.

However, you may have to experiment a bit to find something they like better than they like to bite the leash. Safety is the primary consideration, but beyond that, let the dog’s interests guide you, while making sure the item is too large for them to choke on it. Good options include a ball, rope tug toy, fleece animal, or flying disc. Many dogs will happily carry a stick, but sticks can be dangerous due to splinters and mouth and throat punctures. If your dog is a true stick lover, try a toy designed to mimic one. For example, Kong opens in a new tab has a few longer heavy-duty options for many stick-loving dogs.

This potential solution may seem overly simple, but don’t let that stop you from giving it a try. Many dogs get super amped up about going for a walk, and when they’re in that state, they become very mouthy, and the leash is right there. By providing the dog with an outlet for their need to grab something, you’re allowing them to give in to their urge without driving you insane — it may just solve the problem.