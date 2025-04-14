Puppy and Kitten Food Recalled for Salmonella and Listeria Contamination

Blue Ridge Beef, a raw pet food company, has recalled 2,460 pounds of their Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix after two lots tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Reports of a pet’s illness prompted the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and North Carolina Department of Agriculture to conduct tests on the food, and they determined that the product is unsafe for consumption.

Which lots are affected?

The recall affects one lot of the Puppy Mix and one lot of the Kitten Mix. The two pound logs of the Kitten Mix lot #N26 0114 and Puppy Mix #N25 1230 tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

The products were distributed between January 3, 2025 to January 24, 2025 in retail stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Lot numbers can be found on the clip attached to the food bags.

The dangers of Salmonella and Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that opens in a new tab both Salmonella and Listeria can cause illness in pets and people alike. “Pet parents worried that their puppy or kitten may be affected by Salmonella or Listeria from contaminated food should watch for early symptoms of intestinal upset, such as loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, lethargy, and abdominal pain,” veterinarian Dr. Bartley Harrison told Kinship. opens in a new tab “Pets who are more severely affected can develop symptoms of shock like pale gums, low blood pressure, and collapse due to the toxins made by the bacteria.”

Pets are likely to recover from Salmonella or Listeria infections on their own with at-home treatments including rest, hydration, and a bland diet. If symptoms persist for longer than 24 hours, veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox opens in a new tab recommends visiting a veterinarian. If any serious symptoms occur, such as bloody diarrhea or difficulty breathing, take your pet to a veterinarian immediately.

How to keep your pet safe

Pet parents should immediately dispose of any Blue Ridge Beef products from the two affected lots. The FDA recommends that customers “return them to the place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access.”

Pets and people become sick from Salmonella or Listeria when they handle contaminated food. To keep your pet safe, thoroughly wash any surface that has touched the food, including bowls, utensils, and your own hands.