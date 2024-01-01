kitten food
- nutrition
What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
- nutrition
How to Bottle-Feed a Kitten
Starting with the supplies you’ll need.
- nutrition
When Can a Kitten Eat Wet Food?
And how to know what kind they need.
- nutrition
What Can Cats Eat Besides Cat Food?
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Freeze-Dried Cat Food
This diet could be just right for your cat. But keep these things in mind before you make the switch.
- nutrition
Do Cats Need High-Calorie Cat Food?
Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Really Need to Go Grain-Free?
You’ve got questions. Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, has answers.
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.
- nutrition
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much — according to a veterinary nutritionist.
- nutrition
8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.
- nutrition
6 Best Fresh Cat Food Delivery Services That Will Have Your Kitty Purring at Full Volume
It’s like Postmates — but for you spoiled cat.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dog Food?
Dog food is safe for cats in small amounts, but it shouldn’t be their main course.
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Kibble and Canned?
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Ruth Roberts on what ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat.
- nutrition
The Sustainable Pet Food Movement is Fired Up
From cricket kibble to miso mice, leading brands are exploring how sustainable pet food products can reduce carbon paw prints.
- nutrition
Behind the Brand: Cat Person
The burgeoning start-up is creating cat food and furniture for modern pet parents.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?