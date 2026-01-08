The Puppy Bowl Is Back With Senior Dogs, Special Needs Pups—and Cats · Kinship

The Puppy Bowl Is Back With Senior Dogs, Special Needs Pups—and Cats

A record-breaking 150 dogs will compete in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

by Petrana Radulovic
January 8, 2026
For 2026, Puppy Bowl will be a three-hour canine sports event featuring a record-breaking 150 rescue dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands.
The biggest sporting event of the year is just a few weeks away — we’re talking about the Puppy Bowl, of course. The Puppy Bowl is the longest-running televised adoption event, when we get to witness a bunch of adorable and adoptable dogs scramble around a tiny football field competing for glory. Team Ruff and Team Fluff go head-to-head against one another, competing for the prestigious “Lombarky” trophy. This year, the game will air on February 8 with some record-breaking surprises.

Team Fluff — led by Benito, a Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico and Showgirl, a Chow Chow-Rottweiler — are the reigning champs. But don’t count out fearless Team Ruff, whose members include Lobster Roll (a Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (a Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (an American Cattle Dog-Beagle). 

This will be the 22nd year of the Puppy Bowl, and the event will be bigger and better than ever. For one, a record-breaking 150 rescue dogs from shelters all across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands will compete. One of these dogs will win the coveted Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title, while another will receive the Subaru of America Underdog Award. 

There will also be a spotlight on senior dogs as they play their very own special exhibition game during halftime; Team Goldies will face Team Oldies. Additionally, a record-breaking 15 competing dogs have special needs — including Wynonna, who has three legs, and Eleanor, who is deaf and vision-impaired. Nothing’s going to hold these pups back. 

“Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories,” Joseph Boyle, the Head of Content at Discovery Channel, said in a press release. “By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television.”

The 2026 Puppy Bowl will also give viewers some behind-the-scenes looks at shelter staff members cheering on their puppies, along with a “Barking Lot” tailgate party hosted by Raising Cane’s. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will provide play-by-play commentary of the big game. The broadcast will also include special “Pup Close and Personal” segments, which will dive into the backstories behind some of the canine athletes. Keep an eye out for some celebrity appearances during those segments — including a training session led by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

And if you’re more of a cat person, don’t worry: There will be some kitties in attendance. But they’re not roughhousing it on the field. Instead, they’ll be watching from special box seats in the Temptations Skybox.

As in previous years, Puppy Bowl XXII will be refereed by Dan Schachner. The big game kicks off on Sunday, February 8 at 2 PM ET on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and Discovery+. If you want your puppy fix sooner, there is a kickoff show starting at 1 PM, where Schachner and lead puppy trainer Victoria Schade will scout ten pooch prospects before selecting their top draft pick. In the meantime, you can browse adorable photos of the doggy competitors on the official Puppy Bowl website

