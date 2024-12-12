Is your puppy showing signs of kennel cough? Learn the symptoms, treatment options, and essential steps to take if you suspect your puppy has this condition.

What is kennel cough in puppies?

Kennel cough is an infectious upper respiratory disease that causes a persistent cough in dogs and puppies. It is highly contagious and can spread easily in environments where multiple dogs are in close contact, like puppy kindergarten, play dates, dog parks, boarding facilities, and animal shelters opens in a new tab .

Kennel cough is transmitted through direct contact when an infected dog coughs or sneezes near another dog or indirectly via contact with contaminated objects and surfaces. Items like toys, food bowls, bedding, and even walls can harbor the pathogens responsible for kennel cough.

Puppies are especially vulnerable to this condition due to their immature immune systems and frequent exposure to other dogs in communal settings. Those from shelters or other multi-dog environments are at an even higher risk of contracting the disease.

What causes kennel cough in puppies?

Kennel cough opens in a new tab is the common name for Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). Part of why it’s called a “complex” is because there are multiple possible infectious agents that can cause the disease. CIRDC in puppies is caused by one or more bacterial or viral pathogens opens in a new tab .

Vaccines are available to help protect puppies against some of the organisms responsible for the disease. The core vaccine series for puppies opens in a new tab protects against some common causes, like the canine parainfluenza virus. Other pathogens require separate vaccines to reduce a puppy's risk of infection.

Common bacteria and viruses responsible for canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRD) include:

Bordetella bronchiseptica

Mycoplasma species

Streptococcus equis subspecies zooepidemicus

Canine parainfluenza virus

Canine adenovirus type 2

Canine influenza virus (subtypes H3N2 and H3N8)

Canine respiratory coronavirus

Canine herpesvirus-1

Canine distemper virus

How long does kennel cough last in puppies?

The incubation period for kennel cough is typically two to three days but can be up to 10 days, depending on the pathogen. This means that a puppy can be infected with (and spreading) CIRDC for several days before they start showing any symptoms. Once signs develop, a puppy’s kennel cough symptoms typically resolve within around ten days.

How dangerous is kennel cough to my puppy?

Puppies are at a higher risk of complications from CIRDC due to their immature immune systems and incomplete vaccination series. These complications can include fever, loss of appetite, and, in severe cases, progression to pneumonia and breathing difficulties.

Antibiotics for kennel cough in puppies are typically not warranted, but they may be prescribed in certain cases. Doxycycline is a commonly used first-line antibiotic for kennel cough; however, it can have side effects in puppies, such as tooth discoloration and potential changes in bone growth. Fortunately, there are alternative antibiotics that are safer for puppies, if needed.

Signs of kennel cough in puppies

For puppy parents wondering, “What does kennel cough sound like in puppies?”, it typically presents as a harsh, dry, hacking cough. Most puppies with Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex have normal energy levels and appetites, with symptoms primarily limited to upper respiratory signs. However, some puppies may become lethargic and exhibit signs of systemic illness.

Signs of CIRDC in puppies include:

Dry, hacking cough

Gagging or retching at the end of coughing fits

Nasal discharge

Eye discharge

Lethargy

Decreased appetite

Fever

What to do if you suspect kennel cough in your puppy

You’re a responsible puppy parent who wants a well-socialized puppy, so you enrolled them in puppy kindergarten. It’s going great. They now know basic commands and are enthusiastic about playing with other dogs. But one day during play time, your puppy has a soft cough opens in a new tab . Now it’s bedtime and your puppy is hacking and gagging every twenty minutes. Crap. Here’s what to do if you think your puppy has kennel cough.

Isolate your puppy

If your puppy has kennel cough, they were likely contagious well before they developed symptoms. But once they develop symptoms, it’s best to assume they are contagious. Don’t allow your puppy to have direct contact with other dogs. This means no doggy daycare, no puppy kindergarten, no dog parks, no pet stores, no groomers. Because other dogs can pick up the disease from objects that were coughed or sneezed on, don’t allow your puppy to visit any places where other dogs are likely to be later, like an empty dog park opens in a new tab .

Monitor symptoms

Keep an eye on your dog’s symptoms and monitor for any worsening. Coughing, sneezing, and maybe a few puppy boogers are to be expected. But you should seek veterinary care if your puppy starts to have:

A fever

Decreased appetite

Vomiting

Depression

Breathing changes

Contact your veterinarian

It’s always a good idea to seek veterinary advice if you think your puppy has kennel cough. Be sure to call the veterinary clinic before taking your puppy in so that the staff knows they will be seeing a potentially contagious patient. There are precautions that staff members can take to prevent the spread of CIRDC, parvovirus, or other contagious diseases. So, help keep all the pups in your community safe by giving them a heads up.

CIRDC is typically diagnosed by medical history and thorough physical exam alone, but if your vet is concerned that your pup may be having complications or wants to rule out other illnesses, they may recommend diagnostic tests like blood work, radiographs (X-rays).

Inform your pup’s social spaces

If your puppy has recently visited a daycare, groomer, or boarding facility, inform them of your dog’s diagnosis. This allows them to perform a deep cleaning of their facilities and inform other dog parents to be on the lookout for symptoms in their own pups.

How to treat kennel cough in puppies

Treatment for CIRDC depends on the severity of the disease. Many puppies will recover from a bout of kennel cough with time and rest. Other puppies may benefit from being prescribed a cough suppressant by their vet. In severe cases, antibiotics may be recommended if there is concern that a puppy is developing pneumonia or systemic illness.

Puppies with cases of CIRDC that progress to pneumonia may require hospitalization for oxygen supplementation, fluid therapy, injectable medications, and close monitoring.

Home treatments for kennel cough in puppies

Give medications as directed

If your vet prescribes medications, give them as directed. If your puppy was prescribed antibiotics, be sure to give the full course, even if they are feeling better before they’re done. If your puppy doesn’t seem to be improving, talk to your veterinarian. Don’t reach for OTC human medications.

Let your puppy rest

Let your puppy rest and recuperate. A chill environment with minimal stress will give their immune system time to fight the infection and allow your puppy to have some much-needed down time.

Use a harness

Kennel cough causes the trachea to become irritated, and any pressure can put a puppy into a coughing fit. Use a harness opens in a new tab instead of a neck lead to minimize pressure on their airway.

Clean everything

Be sure to thoroughly clean opens in a new tab all of your puppies belongings during treatment and after they’re fully recovered. This includes toys, bedding, leashes, and food and water dishes. If you frequent pet stores or other dog-friendly spaces, be sure to wear clean clothing and wash your hands before petting other dogs outside of your home.

Keep your puppy isolated

Keep your puppy isolated from other dogs until they’re fully recovered. We generally recommend no interactions with other dogs or dog-friendly spaces until your puppy has been symptom-free for ten to fourteen days. That means a lot of at-home snuggle time while your pup recovers.

