Pet Food Recalled Because of Listeria and Salmonella Contamination

Look for these signs if you think your pet was exposed.

While your social media may be cluttered with news of Taylor Swift and Travis Scott’s engagement right now, if you’re a pet parent, you’re gonna want to take time for this one: Viva Raw opens in new tab is voluntarily recalling some of its dog and cat food because of contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall includes lot 21495 (Viva Ground Beef for Dogs; Viva Beef and Turkey for Puppies) and lot 21975 (Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chicken for Cats; Viva Pure Chicken), per the opens in new tab U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

The company says these products were distributed between July 2 and Aug. 21, directly to consumers across the United States. They were also distributed to retailers in New York, Illinois, Florida, Kansas, South Carolina, California, and Arizona.

“Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the company wrote in a statement on the FDA website.