Top Dog Best Bully Sticks (TDBBS) LLC, a dog treat company out of Richmond, Virginia, is recalling 3,551 bags of their green tripe treats because of the “potential presence of metal objects” in the bags, per a report from Business Wire opens in a new tab .

More about the recall

The batches being recalled were distributed between February to May of this year. They include: Green Tripe, Barkworthies brand, seven-ounce bag (lot codes WO151768 and WO152373); Green Tripe, Best Bully Sticks brand, two-pound bag (lot codes WO152669,

WO153321, and WO152107); Green Tripe, Best Bully Sticks brand, five-pound bag (WO151401, WO152319, and WO153179).

The good news, though, is that no injuries or illnesses have been reported from anyone who purchased these products. Even still, it’s important to check to see if you purchased these recalled treats and to throw them away. The potential presence of metal objects could pose a health hazard to your dog. If you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for any signs that your dog is unwell or unusual behavior and contact your veterinarian immediately.

If you have questions of concerns or want to arrange a return of the product, email Support@BestBullySticks.com opens in a new tab or call TDBBS at (877)-583-5853 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

A little about green tripe

Overall, green tripe — the unprocessed edible lining from the stomachs of various cattle including cows, sheep, and buffalo — is a popular treat for dogs. It’s a good low-calorie source of protein and other nutrients, including magnesium, amino acids, and more. It’s also known as an effective probiotic, which can be great for your pup’s microbiome. Green tripe is also a food that your dog can easily digest and can be added as a support to your dog’s diet.

Dr. Jeannie Thomason, the co-founder of the American Council of Animal Naturopathy, told us opens in a new tab that it’s important to include these additives in your dog’s diet, because they’re not receiving these gut-supporting nutrients otherwise, like wolves in the wild do.

“In nature, animals know to seek out those foods that satisfy their nutritional needs,” she says. “Before eating muscle or bone, wolves feast on stomach contents, the liver, pancreas and intestines — in other words, they are gorging on enzyme-laden tissues. Wolf pups are weaned and maintained on regurgitated food, also heavily laced with digestive enzymes.”

Always check the bags and containers of the food and treats you buy to make sure there are no harmful materials included and that it’s safe to feed your dog.