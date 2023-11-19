Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States

On November 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced opens in a new tab that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating cases of “Salmonella Kiambu infection potentially associated with pet food made by Mid America Pet Food.” In its statement, the FDA confirmed that Mid America Pet Food has voluntarily recalled all food with a best-by date before October 31, 2024.

These foods include Victor, Eagle Mountain, Wayne Feeds and two varieties of Member’s Mark pet foods. This was an expansion of the company’s previous recalls of one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food on September 3, 2023 opens in a new tab and of three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food and Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula October 30, 2023 opens in a new tab . Per Penn Live opens in a new tab , the recalled food includes some cat food and includes bags that weigh between five and 50 pounds.

More about the recall

On November 1, the CDC reported opens in a new tab that seven people (mostly infants), across seven states opens in a new tab — California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, and Hawaii — had been infected with Salmonella. The FDA stated: “Five of these cases reported exposure to dogs and three reported feeding Victor pet food to their pets. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 14, 2023, to August 19, 2023...One person was hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.”

The statement posted by the FDA also read, in part: “Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

Safety precautions

The FDA is telling all retailers to pull these affected products off their shelves and to destroy them. In addition, they also advise all consumers to discard the product and “destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”

The investigation is ongoing. For more information, contact the Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.