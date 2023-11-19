Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States
This is an expansion of two former recalls.
On November 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced opens in a new tabthat the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating cases of “Salmonella Kiambu infection potentially associated with pet food made by Mid America Pet Food.” In its statement, the FDA confirmed that Mid America Pet Food has voluntarily recalled all food with a best-by date before October 31, 2024.
These foods include Victor, Eagle Mountain, Wayne Feeds and two varieties of Member’s Mark pet foods. This was an expansion of the company’s previous recalls of one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food on September 3, 2023opens in a new tab and of three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food and Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula October 30, 2023opens in a new tab. Per Penn Liveopens in a new tab, the recalled food includes some cat food and includes bags that weigh between five and 50 pounds.
More about the recall
On November 1, the CDC reportedopens in a new tab that seven people (mostly infants), across seven statesopens in a new tab — California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, and Hawaii — had been infected with Salmonella. The FDA stated: “Five of these cases reported exposure to dogs and three reported feeding Victor pet food to their pets. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 14, 2023, to August 19, 2023...One person was hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.”
The statement posted by the FDA also read, in part: “Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”
Safety precautions
The FDA is telling all retailers to pull these affected products off their shelves and to destroy them. In addition, they also advise all consumers to discard the product and “destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”
The investigation is ongoing. For more information, contact the Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
