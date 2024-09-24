FDA Recalls This Dog Food After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
Pet parents should dispose of these products ASAP.
The pet food company Answers Pet Food has issued a voluntary recallopens in a new tab of some of their food products after tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The affected products are Answers Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs, Answers Straight Beef Formula for Dogs, and Answers Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs.
So far, no illness has been associated with the recall; the products are being pulled preventatively, since Salmonella and Listeria can cause serious illness in dogs. “Pet parents worried that their puppy or kitten may be affected by Salmonella or Listeria from contaminated food should watch for early symptoms of intestinal upset, such as loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, lethargy, and abdominal pain,” veterinarian Dr. Bartley Harrison told Kinship. “Pets who are more severely affected can develop symptoms of shock like pale gums, low blood pressure, and collapse due to the toxins made by the bacteria.”
Both Salmonella and Listeria can be contracted by humans, too. “People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes … Individuals handling pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to such a lot of product being implicated,” the FDA explains.
What to do
The withdrawn products were sold in four lbs cartons marked with the following lot numbers: lot “BUBD MAY 06, 2026” of Answers Pet Food Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs, lot “BUBD JAN 31, 2026” of Answers Pet Food Straight Beef Formula for Dogs, and lot “BUBD JAN 02, 2026 & MAR 11, 2026” of Answers Pet Food Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs.
Any product from the listed lots should be “thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it,” the FDA recommends. When throwing out the food, gloves should be worn or paper towels should be used. Any surfaces that the contaminated food has touched should be sanitized.
For a refund, you can submit a receipt and photo to info@answerspetfood.com.
If your dog has consumed a product marked with one of these lot numbers or you have handled the product, the FDA recommends monitoring your and your pup’s symptoms. If you or your dog show symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian as soon as possible. “Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection,” the FDA adds.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
