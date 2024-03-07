It’s been reported opens in a new tab that roughly 80 percent of dogs show signs of oral health issues by the age of three. So, maintaining good dental hygiene for your puppy is crucial for their overall health and wellbeing — and starting early is the best way to get ahead of any future problems.

Why is dental care important for puppies?

“Start brushing your dog’s teeth when you get them as a puppy at eight weeks old to get them used to their mouth being handled,” Dr. Lindsay Butzer says.

Brushing their teeth regularly from an early age helps prevent plaque buildup, tartar formation — and eventually — gum disease, which can lead to painful infections and even tooth loss.

Plus, the earlier you start, the easier it will be to train your puppy to be comfortable with brushing and dental check-ups. Also, let’s be real; there’s a fine line between puppy breath and stinky breath.

How often should you brush a puppy’s teeth?

It’s best to brush a puppy’s teeth twice a day if possible. It might seem like a lot, but your puppy’s teeth require just as much care and attention as a human’s. Of course, not all puppies are going to take to brushing easily, which is why Dr. Butzer recommends treating brushing like any other training experience:

"Simply make it a fun experience for them and always give them a treat after to reward them for being good," Dr. Butzer advises. "Try to brush the teeth gently and avoid brushing too hard on the gums, as this can cause bleeding and irritation."

How to choose the best dental care for your puppy

When it comes to choosing dental care products for your puppy, there are two factors to consider: gentleness and durability. A puppy’s teeth can be delicate and tender, while their temperament can be anything but. Products specifically designed for puppies often feature soft, durable rubbers that are designed to last until adulthood. When you can, opt for these products made for puppies over those designed for adult dogs.

“Adult teeth are bigger and stronger than puppy teeth,” Dr. Butzer tells Kinship. “The roots are deeper and the teeth themselves are larger as they are the permanent teeth.” That said, adult dog products are built to clean and withstand adult dog teeth and are often too tough for puppies.

That's why we've compiled a list of our favorite puppy-specific dental products that allow your pup to crush dental disease early on (and maybe snarf down a few Greenies along the way.)

The best toothbrushes for puppies

The best toothpaste for puppies

Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste $ 7 For all kinds of early onset dental issues, this toothpaste by Vet's Best is a great choice for getting ahead of them. Utilizing an enzymatic formula to tackle bacteria and tartar, this toothpaste can also white teeth and protect gums. Full transparency: Your pup might need time to get used to the flavor, but the benefits of this toothpaste are well worth it.

$7 at Chewy

The best dental chews for puppies



The best dental bones for puppies

The best dental treats for puppies

