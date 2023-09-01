Greenies Launched a Digestive Supplement to Balance Your Pup’s Gut

You probably know Greenies best for their legacy of keeping your pet’s teeth squeaky clean opens in a new tab and breath fresh (or, fine, fresher), but the pet wellness brand is just as talented at caring for your pup’s non-dental health. Their Hip & Joint opens in a new tab , Immune Health opens in a new tab , and Skin & Coat opens in a new tab supplements have long been keeping dogs in tip-top shape — and now, they’re adding a Digestive Probiotic Supplement opens in a new tab to the mix. “We’re constantly looking for new, innovative ways to make your pets’ wellness routine easy and drool-worthy,” says Edwin Padilla, marketing director for Greenies.

The Digestive Probiotic Supplement comes in powder form to be used as a food topper for dogs of all ages. Each packet contains billions of live and active probiotics to balance your pup’s gut. These probiotics are clinically proven to promote good digestive health, meaning your pup will feel comfier and cozier than ever, and you’ll have to deal with one less of the icky part of pet parenthood.

The supplement was created in collaboration with nutritionists, a veterinarian, and researchers to find the safest and most effective way to help pup digestion. It is made without artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors. “The health and well-being of our pets is always top priority,” Padilla says.

Each box of Greenies Digestive Probiotic Supplement Powder for Dogs comes with 30 packets, and it’s recommended to give your pup one packet a day.