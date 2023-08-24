Christian Siriano and Greenies Are Fighting Dental Disease With Fashion
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
Designer Christian Siriano is known for his red carpet looks, having dressed almost every A-lister from Michelle Obama to Zendaya. And while the Project Runway winner is known for his signature use of pink, these days he’s turning his attention to a different shade — and for good reason.
In collaboration with Greenies, Siriano is releasing a new collection to call attention to a huge issue facing our pups: dental diseaseopens in a new tab. According to the press releaseopens in a new tab: “The brand and Siriano will release a one-of-a-kind spin on the iconic houndstooth pattern — HOUNDSTOOTHLESS™ — that is strategically missing ‘teeth’ in the design to represent the canine dental crisis.”
The matching green-and-white trenches feature Siriano’s signature campy-meets-classic silhouettes and use of color. Even better, the collection is equally exclusive and accessible — as the only way to get one’s hands/paws on it is to enter to win a set.
Siriano says he was inspired to collaborate with the iconic dental treat brand because of his own experience as a pet parent: “I also have two Chihuahua / Dachshunds, and I’ve had them for a long time, and they’ve always had teeth problems.” Siriano said when teasing the collabopens in a new tab. “A lot of Dachshunds and Chihuahuas do. They’re smaller dogs. They started eating Greenies — it’s their favorite treat anyway, but it does make a big difference. That was really important for me and why I wanted to do this.”
As a pet parent of a toothless Dachshund myself, I can relate to Siriano’s experience. But dental disease isn’t just an issue affecting small dogs. According to statistics provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association, 80 percent of dogs show signs of oral health issues by the age of three. That’s why, to further the fight against dental disease, Greenies is donating $50,000 to the Banfield Foundationopens in a new tab to help provide dental care to dogs in need.
Pups and their people can enter the sweepstakes now through September 6. One-hundred fifty winners will be selected to receive the matching trenches, available in small, medium, and large sizes. In addition, 300 second-prize winners will receive free products from the Greenies brand to help their pups prevent dental disease.
To enter and learn more about preventing dental disease in your pup, visit the site below.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
