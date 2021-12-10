It’s National Peanut Butter Day! Celebrate by whipping up some baked PB & Banana treats for your pup.

When thinking of superfoods opens in a new tab , one generally considers kale, spinach, or something else green we’re all constantly telling ourselves to eat more of. However, there’s one superfood with a muddier color palette — albeit for dogs — and that’s peanut butter. If you’ve ever used peanut butter to bake treats, make pills more enticing, or stuff a Kong opens in a new tab , you’re well aware of how much dogs love the stuff. The only problem is many commercial peanut butters contain ingredients that are unnecessary for dogs (like sugar) or downright toxic (like xylitol). Ideally, the peanut butter you give your dog should contain little to no additives.

How can you ensure you’re giving your pup the healthy stuff? Make it yourself opens in a new tab — it’s easier than you might think. Check out the simple recipe for homemade peanut butter below; then, use it to make the easy, frozen peanut butter-banana treat recipe that follows.

Benefits of Peanut Butter for Dogs

Peanut butter is a great addition to your dog’s diet. Here are a few reasons why:

Roasted peanuts contain 22% more antioxidants than uncooked peanuts.

Peanut butter packs vitamin E and cholesterol-regulating monounsaturated fats.

Peanut butter is cholesterol-free.

The vitamins in peanut butter, such as vitamins H and K, give dogs a shiny coat.

Recipe: Homemade Peanut Butter for Dogs

Homemade Peanut Butter for Dogs If you have a food processor or blender, you can make this foolproof recipe. Here’s how. INGREDIENTS 1 1/2 cup unsalted, roasted peanuts 1 tsp. honey or molasses (optional) 1 tsp. or more peanut or safflower oil (optional) DIRECTIONS 1. Place peanuts into a food processor or high-speed blender. 2. Process the peanuts until the butter is the desired consistency. Note: Peanuts go through different stages when blended, starting with a crushed “blob,” then becoming a paste with the consistency of pie dough. After that, it becomes a thicker paste before it finally becomes a more creamy, textured peanut butter. It can take around three minutes for the oils to be released so the peanut “paste” can become a butter. 3. For dogs who like a bit of a crunch, chop up 1/4 cup of peanuts and add to the finished peanut butter using a spatula. 4. Refrigerate the peanut butter in an airtight container. Makes around one cup. Tip: When I first made peanut butter for my dogs, I wasn’t aware of all the processing stages, so I stopped when it was a “thicker paste,” which made it difficult to spread (the dogs didn’t mind though!). But only a minute or two more of processing time results in a perfectly creamy peanut butter. The lesson here is to keep processing. If your blender or food processor gets too warm, turn it off, let it cool, and then continue processing. It’s like magic once you get to that buttery stage.