recipes
- nutrition
A Tasty Frozen Yogurt Treat to Keep Your Dog Cool
Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.
- nutrition
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
- nutrition
How to Turn Your Jack-o’-Lantern into Dog-Friendly Pumpkin Puree
This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,
- nutrition
Fall Favorite Recipe: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
- nutrition
Wholesome Homemade Dog Food Recipes: Vet-Approved Starter Recipe
All it takes is healthy ingredients and a slow cooker.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rice? And More Importantly, Should They?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines.
- nutrition
How to Cook a Wholesome Meatloaf For Your Dog
This dog-friendly recipe is so not your mom’s meatloaf — which is a good thing.
- nutrition
9 Food Toppers That Will Make Your Dog Actually Want to Eat Dinner
If your dog suffers from mealtime boredom, spice up their food bowl with one of these tasty toppers.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Peanut Butter?
Elvis famously loved peanut butter. So, can your “Hound dog” lap it up, too?
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
- nutrition
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Bread?
The short answer: yes — in moderation. It’s better to go easy on this carb-heavy treat.
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep — bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup.
- nutrition
You — Yes, You — Can Make Your Dog Homemade Chicken and Vegetables
Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy cocktail for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
- nutrition
Dan Churchill Shares His Epic Dog Treat Recipe
The eco-conscious celebrity chef’s simple, nutritious dog treat recipe takes 15 minutes to bake.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Stew for Your Dog
Make this easy chicken stew for your pup.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Peanut Butter for Your Dog
It’s National Peanut Butter Day! Celebrate by whipping up some baked PB & Banana treats for your pup.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep — this fiber-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog.
- nutrition
Your Dog Will Love This Mackerel Meal Topper
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yep — blueberries are a fiber and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup.
- nutrition
Dog Food Recipes: Easy Crockpot Chicken & Brown Rice
A homemade family favorite.
- nutrition
Make Your Pup Some Sourdough Discard Dog Treats
Too much sourdough starter? No problem! Expand your baking routine to include treats for the pups.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Papaya and Papaya Skin?
Yes, papayas are a nutritious treat for dogs.
- nutrition
Homemade Chicken Jerky Dog Treats
The benefits of making chicken treats for your pup at home.
