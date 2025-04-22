Healthy Blueberry and Turmeric Dog Treats Recipe · Kinship

Healthy Blueberry and Turmeric Dog Treats Recipe

Get baking. Your pup will thank you.

by Caroline Artiss
April 22, 2025
Turmeric has been used as a medicinal ingredient for centuries, becoming a staple in cuisine around the world — though it didn’t have its major moment in the West until the 2010s, when you probably started seeing turmeric lattes pop up at your local coffee shop. Now, your pup can get in on the healing benefits of turmeric with this delicious blueberry and turmeric dog treat recipe.

Turmeric is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Research has found that it can potentially benefit those with arthritis, degenerative eye conditions, and anxiety. Blueberries are also great for pups: They’re packed with antioxidants and vitamins that improve cognitive functioning fight inflammation. This recipe also incorporates sweet potato, eggs, and coconut oil — more delicious ingredients that are great for your dog’s health.

Healthy Blueberry and Turmeric Dog Treats

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup of mashed sweet potato (cooked, no skin)

    • Health benefits: High in fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants, supporting healthy digestion, vision, and immune function.

  • 1 1/2 cup of oat flour (or ground rolled oats)

    • Health benefits: Gluten-free and high in fiber, aiding digestion and providing long-lasting energy.

  • ½ cup of fresh or frozen blueberries

    • Health benefits: Packed with antioxidants and vitamins C and K, blueberries promote cognitive health and fight inflammation.

  • 1 egg

    • Health benefits: Rich in protein, essential amino acids, and nutrients for muscle development and overall health.

  • 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

    • Health benefits: Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, supporting joint health and reducing inflammation.

  • 1 tablespoon of coconut oil (melted)

    • Health benefits: Supports skin, coat health, and provides a natural energy source.

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a bowl, combine the mashed sweet potato, egg, and coconut oil. Mix until smooth.

3. Gradually mix in the oat flour and turmeric powder.

4. Gently fold in the blueberries to keep them intact.

5. Scoop roughly a tablespoon of the mixture onto a lined baking tray, you can shape them how you want.

6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until firm and slightly golden.

7. Allow the treats to cool completely before offering them to your dog.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 3-4 days, in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Caroline Artiss

