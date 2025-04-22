Healthy Blueberry and Turmeric Dog Treats Recipe

Get baking. Your pup will thank you.

Turmeric has been used as a medicinal ingredient for centuries, becoming a staple in cuisine around the world — though it didn’t have its major moment in the West until the 2010s, when you probably started seeing turmeric lattes pop up at your local coffee shop. Now, your pup can get in on the healing benefits of turmeric with this delicious blueberry and turmeric dog treat recipe.

Turmeric is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant opens in a new tab properties. Research has found that it can potentially benefit those with arthritis, degenerative eye conditions, and anxiety. Blueberries are also great opens in a new tab for pups: They’re packed with antioxidants and vitamins that improve cognitive functioning fight inflammation. This recipe also incorporates sweet potato, eggs, and coconut oil — more delicious ingredients that are great for your dog’s health.

