The next time you’re at the farmer’s market, you may want to pick up an extra pint of blueberries — for your dog. That’s right: plump, juicy blueberries are a tasty and healthy treat for your pup. In fact, most dogs love them. Whether you buy blueberries fresh, frozen, or freeze-dried, they’re a great addition to your dog’s diet.

Nutrition facts: Blueberries for dogs

Are blueberries good for dogs?

Loaded with vitamin C and fiber, blueberries are known to be one of the most nutritional berries for dogs. Their deep blue color comes from anthocyanidins, which are potent antioxidants. Studies suggest opens in a new tab that antioxidants like those in blueberries can provide significant improvements in cognitive functions for aging dogs.

Blueberries also supply phytochemicals — chemical compounds that are thought to help protect against some cancers opens in a new tab . And with one cup containing just 84 calories, they make an excellent low-calorie treat for your dog. Just remember that treats, in general, should comprise no more than 10 percent of your dog’s diet each day.

Can dogs eat blueberries?

When giving your dog blueberries, introduce them slowly and in small quantities since gorging on this tasty fruit can give your dog an upset stomach. To serve them to your pup, simply wash them and serve them whole or lightly mashed. You can add them as a topper opens in a new tab to your dog’s kibble or use them as treats. You can even incorporate them into homemade treats or try the recipe below. Another option: freeze-dried blueberries — many dogs enjoy their crunchy texture.

Are blueberries completely safe for dogs?

Yes, blueberries are a powerhouse fruit that are safe for dogs to eat.

The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?

Many human foods, like blueberries, are safe for dogs to eat in moderation. Like all treats, blueberries should be supplementary to a complete and balanced dog food diet.

