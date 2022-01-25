Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yep — blueberries are a fiber and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup.
Share Article
The next time you’re at the farmer’s market, you may want to pick up an extra pint of blueberries — for your dog. That’s right: plump, juicy blueberries are a tasty and healthy treat for your pup. In fact, most dogs love them. Whether you buy blueberries fresh, frozen, or freeze-dried, they’re a great addition to your dog’s diet.
Nutrition facts: Blueberries for dogs
Are blueberries good for dogs?
Loaded with vitamin C and fiber, blueberries are known to be one of the most nutritional berries for dogs. Their deep blue color comes from anthocyanidins, which are potent antioxidants. Studies suggestopens in a new tab that antioxidants like those in blueberries can provide significant improvements in cognitive functions for aging dogs.
Blueberries also supply phytochemicals — chemical compounds that are thought to help protect against some cancersopens in a new tab. And with one cup containing just 84 calories, they make an excellent low-calorie treat for your dog. Just remember that treats, in general, should comprise no more than 10 percent of your dog’s diet each day.
Can dogs eat blueberries?
When giving your dog blueberries, introduce them slowly and in small quantities since gorging on this tasty fruit can give your dog an upset stomach. To serve them to your pup, simply wash them and serve them whole or lightly mashed. You can add them as a topperopens in a new tab to your dog’s kibble or use them as treats. You can even incorporate them into homemade treats or try the recipe below. Another option: freeze-dried blueberries — many dogs enjoy their crunchy texture.
Are blueberries completely safe for dogs?
Yes, blueberries are a powerhouse fruit that are safe for dogs to eat.
Other foods that are safe for dogs
Blackberries: Blackberries are another berry that is full of antioxidantsopens in a new tab and would make a great treat for your dog.
Cherries: When eaten in moderation, cherries are a sweet and delicious snackopens in a new tab for dogs.
Mango: This “King of Fruitsopens in a new tab” has plenty of folate and antioxidants for your pup.
Other foods that are dangerous for dogs
Grapes: All grapes and raisins are toxic to dogsopens in a new tab and should absolutely be avoided.
Almonds: Like walnuts and macadamia nuts, almonds are difficultopens in a new tab for dogs to digest.
Chocolate: Chocolate can be fatal for dogsopens in a new tab and should be avoided.
The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?
Many human foods, like blueberries, are safe for dogs to eat in moderation. Like all treats, blueberries should be supplementary to a complete and balanced dog food diet.
FAQs (People also ask):
Can dogs eat blueberries?
Yes, dogs can eat blueberries.
How many blueberries can a dog eat?
Like all treats, blueberries should comprise no more than 10 percent of your dog’s daily diet.
Are blueberries safe for dogs?
Yes, blueberries are safe for dogs in all forms, including fresh, frozen, and freeze-dried.
Why do dogs like blueberries?
Blueberries are sweet, plump, and juicy, making them delicious tasting for dogs.
References
Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- opens in a new tab
11 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade stoneware to hand-blown glass to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs.
- opens in a new tab
Raw Dough and Dogs Don’t Mix
Active yeast puts dogs at risk for obstruction and alcohol poisoning.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yep — this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet.