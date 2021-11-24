This healthy snack for humans isn't so healthy for your pup. Here's why it's best to avoid them.

Almonds are a healthy and satisfying snack for humans, but can you share them with your pup? Unfortunately, the consensus is probably not. While almonds aren’t necessarily toxic, they're difficult for dogs to digest, which is why they're on the list of foods it’s best for dogs to avoid opens in a new tab (walnuts and macadamia nuts are also on the list). Keep reading for more reasons why your dog shouldn't consume almonds — plus, what to do if they accidentally eat some.

Are almonds good for dogs?

Almonds pose many health and safety risks for dogs:

Choking hazards: Although in general, dogs are equipped to chew food in much the same way as humans, they don’t “nibble” almonds like we do. They’re more likely to swallow them whole. So there’s a chance that a nut can become lodged in their windpipe, and smaller-sized dogs are especially at risk.

Too salty: Snacking almonds are often heavily salted and seasoned, which causes us, and definitely, our dogs, to become very thirsty (think of those bowls of nuts so many bars generously provide for their customers). Too much salt can lead to water retention, which is especially dangerous for dogs with heart problems.

High in fat: Almonds are loaded with fat, which can contribute to a dog developing acute pancreatitis opens in a new tab ; fat also aggravates chronic pancreatitis.

High in phosphorus: The mineral can lead to bladder or kidney stones. Some breeds of dogs, such as the Yorkshire Terrier and Lhasa Apso, are genetically predisposed to kidney stones, and Shih Tzu, Miniature Schnauzer, and Bichon Frise are prone to bladder stones.

Can dogs eat almonds?

Your dog should not eat almonds. If you think your dog only ate a few almonds and they don't appear to be experiencing esophageal obstruction, monitor them for diarrhea opens in a new tab or vomiting opens in a new tab for twelve hours.

If your dog ate a big bag of almonds, take them to the vet immediately (especially if they’re a smaller dog). Your pup might require IV fluids for dehydration and drugs for pain management.

Are almonds completely safe for dogs?

No, almonds are not completely safe for dogs. However, they can consume almond milk and almond butter.

Almond milk is generally safe for your dog to drink, but it should only be served in moderation. Because almond milk is high in calories, some dogs might experience stomach issues, excess gas or diarrhea. Almond milk should only be given to dogs as a treat and in small quantities to prevent any potential digestive problems.

Dogs can eat almond butter but only in moderation and as long as there are no artificial sweeteners added. Carefully review ingredients to ensure that no toxic additives have been included. Xylitol opens in a new tab , an artificial sweetener, can be found in several brands of almond butter, and it can cause dogs serious problems, including hypoglycemia, liver disease, and blood-clotting disorders. So if you give your dog almond butter, make sure xylitol isn’t one of the ingredients. Another thing to watch out for is digestion issues. While most brands of almond butter aren’t toxic to dogs, this nut spread is still high in fat which can cause stomach issues in some dogs. It’s a good idea to consult your veterinarian before giving your pup new foods.

If you give your dog peanut butter opens in a new tab (and peanut butter treats), don't worry. These are fine for dogs because peanuts aren’t really a nut, but rather a legume. Still, it’s best not to give your dog individual peanuts, for many of the same reasons you should avoid giving them other types of nuts.

The bottom line: Can dogs eat human foods?

Certain human foods are safe for dogs to eat, though only in moderation. Almonds, though, should be avoided entirely.

