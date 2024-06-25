Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
Dan Churchillopens in a new tab — executive chef at New York City’s Australian-inspired, impact-driven cafe Charley Stopens in a new tab and the host of The Epic Tableopens in a new tab, a star-studded podcast devoted to discussing environmentalism in cooking — is known for taking a laid-back, entertaining approach to healthy eating. Having such a master chef (literally, he was on MasterChef Australia) in the family is pretty fortunate, even for pets. Churchill’s lucky dog, Mav, doesn’t need to beg for table scraps because her dad whips up delicious treats specially for her.
Recently, the eco-conscious chef shared the super simple recipe for his Epic Homemade Dog Treatsopens in a new tab, packed with nutritious dates, oats, and peanut butter. They were a hit with our staff’s pups, so we asked Churchill for a new summer treat suggestion to keep our pets cool this summer. And he understood the assignment — read on for a mouthwatering Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat recipe.
