When the weather turns warm, your dog craves a cool, tasty treat as much as you do. Instead of letting them steal a bite of your ice creamopens in a new tab, give your dog these easy-to-make frozen yogurt treats. Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they're sure to make your dog drool. Scroll for the recipe!
Frozen Yogurt Treat for Dogs
This super simple recipe makes 30 to 40 cubes, enough to last the summer. Feel free to add other tasty items like raspberries and strawberries, or any other dog-friendly superfoodopens in a new tab. Store these treats in the freezer to use all summer long.
INGREDIENTS
4 cups yogurt (plain, non-fat if needed)
½ cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 ripe banana, mashed
Silicone mold or ice cube tray
DIRECTIONS
1. Melt peanut butter in microwave for about 30 seconds.
2. Place all of the ingredients including the softened peanut butter into a blender, mixer, or food processor and blend well (until smooth).
3. Pour the blended food into silicone mold or ice cube trays.
4. Freeze until firm, typically overnight.
5. Pop out of the mold, and let your dog enjoy.
Note: You can use a basic ice cube tray but we prefer to use a silicone mold for easier cube removal, plus the creative shapes. We used a standard sized Le Dogue silicone dog treat mold opens in a new tab for this recipe. Mini sizes are available on Amazonopens in a new tab or any silicone dog treat mold will work.