Dog Food Recipes: Easy Crockpot Chicken & Brown Rice

This great homemade dog food dish has all the best ingredients cooked in one pot. It’s a bit of an industry secret that it is amazingly easy and very nutritious to make dog food at home. Similar to our homemade dog kibble recipe opens in a new tab , this chicken and rice dog food recipe uses a blend of healthy veggies and chicken protein to create a wonderful supplement to your dog’s diet that saves money opens in a new tab .

When putting together this crockpot dog food, substitutions are allowed! For vegetables, try broccoli florets, zucchini, spinach, or any of several types of squash. For the protein source, beef cubes, turkey, eggs or lamb also work. Use organic ingredients if possible.

It’s important to do research on homemade dog food ingredients to ensure the safety of your pet. This dog food recipe is safe for the majority of dogs but if you have concerns, consult your veterinarian or pet nutritionist.