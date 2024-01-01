Articles by Susan Tasaki
- lifestyle
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
- lifestyle
51 Dog-Friendly US Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do—from Alabama to Wyoming.
- lifestyle
How to Compost Your Pet’s Poop
Without getting totally grossed out.
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
- lifestyle
West Coast Dog-Friendly Travel Ideas
The best destinations for you and your co-pilot.
- health
Lymphoma Cancer in Dogs: What You Need to Know
Find out what causes lymphoma in dogs and how you can help your pup.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
8 Super Seeds to Add to Your Dog’s Diet
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch.
- lifestyle
How to Help Your Bored Senior Dog Spice Up Their Life
Spice Girls reference aside, just because your dog is graying around the eyes doesn’t mean those eyes don’t light up at playtime.
- health
Seizures Are the Stuff of Dog-Parent Nightmares
What you need to know about seizures and dogs (and canine epilepsy) so you’re prepared and your pup is cared for.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Make Your Yard a Canine Xanadu
Kiddie pools aren’t just for kids!
- lifestyle
8 Dog-Friendly Vacation Spots in New England
From a sylvan vineyard in the Berkshires to tiny houses overlooking a waterfall in the Catskills, these weekend getaways have earned our stamp of approval.
- lifestyle
Dog Friendly Travel to Flagler Beach
Visit Florida’s laid-back coastal regions with your pup.
- health
Cancer in Dogs: A Primer on Canine Cancers
The word cancer can set alarm bells, turn down the volume by brushing up on cancer basics.
- lifestyle
Pup Prep: Autumn To Do List
As late summer’s dog days drift into fall, prepare your pup for the season.
- lifestyle
Guess Which Shelter Dogs Make Great Service Dogs
Loyal, devoted, and dutiful, Pit Bulls are proving to be pretty well suited to helping humans in need.
- shopping
Must-Have Dog Hiking Gear: Emergency Rescue Harness
Homegrown in New Hampshire by Mountain Dogware.
- nutrition
Dog Food Recipes: Easy Crockpot Chicken & Brown Rice
A homemade family favorite.
- health
Fidocure — A New Approach to Canine Cancers
Providing vets, pets and their people with a better way to do chemotherapy and radiation.
- lifestyle
Dire Wolf Fans Create Glut of Abandoned Dogs
How the popular media mystique of wolf-dogs results in overcrowded shelters.
- health
Understanding Hemangiosarcoma in Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer in Dogs
A common canine cancer, described
- health
Tips on How to Brush and Bathe Your Dog from a Pro
Groomer extraordinaire Robyn Michaels explains best brushes and how to keep your pup well-groomed.
- health
Understanding the Signs and Risks of Canine Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma in dogs can strike various parts of their body, from the limbs to the jawbone. Don't delay, learn about the causes and impact of osteosarcoma on your pup.
- health
Everything to Know About Canine Mast Cell Tumors to Keep From Freaking Out
The sooner you catch this common cancer, the better your chances are for giving your dog many more happy, healthy years.
- health
How to Stay On Top of Canine Melanoma So It’s Not On Top of Your Dog’s Skin
Dog melanoma can develop in many places on a dog’s body. Don’t wait, find out what causes melanoma and its effects.
