Florida attracts visitors year-round, but the winter and spring seasons are especially inviting. On the northeastern shoreline of Florida opens in a new tab —known as the “quiet side”— Palm Coast and Flagler County opens in a new tab deserve special mention for their dog-friendliness.

This stretch of oceanfront has a laid-back, small-town flavor; unlike other coastal areas, the beaches are uncluttered by cars or buildings—no high-rise hotels here. Hiking opens in a new tab opportunities abound, with more than 100 miles of trails. Over at Betty Steflik Memorial Preserve opens in a new tab , there are 217 acres of fantastic hiking spots. Plus, the longest designated scenic highway on the East Coast—the A1A Scenic Coastal Highway—passes through, so there’s always a reason to take a ride and see the sights.

When planning your “dog-cation” to the Palm Coast, there’s paddle boarding; hikes along the eight-mile-long Lehigh Trail (part of an abandoned 195-acre railroad corridor); and visits to the popular Wadsworth Park, where you can meet up with the locals at its fenced dog park, which has separate areas for large and small dogs.

A must-stop for nature enthusiasts is the 1,500-acre Princess Place Preserve in the northern part of the county. Its many scenic viewpoints provide lots of places to catch a sunset. (Wild hogs and alligators also call it home, so best to keep your pup on leash.)

Among the affordable accommodations with dog-welcoming policies are Whale Watch Motel and Fairfield Inn and Suites. For good eats, there’s Johnny D’s Beach Bar & Grill, Flagler Fish Company, or the High Tides at Snack Jacks.