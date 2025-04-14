Fiber is well-known as a super nutrient, and it’s no surprise that many dogs benefit from eating a fiber-rich diet, too. Nearly all dogs need fiber as part of a healthy, balanced meal, and all dog food diets you can buy at the store provide enough for their daily intake. In some cases, additional fiber may be beneficial in managing medical conditions including constipation, anal gland problem opens in a new tab s, diabetes, certain kinds of chronic diarrhea opens in a new tab , or obesity.

Many of the foods we know to be essential to a healthy diet, like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, are all rich in fiber. Dog foods all contain fiber as well, with some higher in fiber than others. There are also fiber supplements that may be useful for curating exactly what kind of fiber and how much fiber you give your dog. It is important to know that fiber is a general category of many different nutrients that have varying functions in the body. While some kinds of fiber can help to firm up soft poop, others cause soft poop. Therefore, you’ll want to take your time figuring out what kind of fiber is best for your pup and how best to incorporate it into your dog’s diet. Read on to learn more about fiber for dogs.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Main takeaways Fiber is an essential nutrient for dogs that can provide many important health benefits.

Dogs with certain medical conditions may benefit from added fiber in their diet.

It’s important to understand which kind of fiber is best for your dog’s specific medical condition, as different types of fiber will have different effects in the body.

Health benefits of fiber

Fiber is a non-digestible carbohydrate that provides many health benefits in the body. Some of the main benefits include modifying the speed of digestion, providing nutrients for the good microbes in the gut opens in a new tab , and creating feelings of fullness. Therefore, fiber can promote good digestive health and help dogs feel full without eating as many calories.

It also helps to stabilize blood sugar, which is important for diabetic dogs opens in a new tab . Tweaking a dog’s fiber intake can also help with specific digestive conditions. For example, a dog with constipation may benefit from certain kinds of fiber that will speed up the passage of material through the digestive tract and draw additional water into their colon to soften their poop. A dog with anal gland problems opens in a new tab may need a different kind of fiber that will add bulk to their stool. Finally, a dog with chronic diarrhea may respond to fiber that slows the speed of digestion and promotes more solid poop.

It is important to consult with a veterinarian if you intend to use fiber to help manage your dog’s medical condition. You’ll want to make sure to select the right type of fiber for your dog’s needs and to make sure it isn’t contraindicated with your dog’s other treatments. Fiber should always be introduced gradually to give your dog’s body a chance to adjust; a sudden increase in fiber can cause bloating opens in a new tab , pain, gas, or diarrhea.

What to feed a dog with diarrhea

You probably didn’t anticipate that so much of dog parenting revolves around poop; analyzing your dog’s poop opens in a new tab , cleaning up poop, and obsessing about how to improve your dog’s poop is a big part of caring for your pup. When your dog has diarrhea opens in a new tab , it can be distressing for both of you and understandably, you want to cure it right away. The first step should always be to see your vet as many causes for diarrhea are curable with the right medication.

In the short term, dogs with acute diarrhea may need to eat an easily digestible diet for a few days until the inflammation in their intestines resolves. These diets are usually lower in fiber and contain a mix of lean protein and simple carbohydrates. In these cases, fiber could make diarrhea worse because it is harder to digest. However, for dogs who have ongoing, chronic soft stool or diarrhea, increased fiber may be part of the treatment plan.

Depending on the suspected cause of a dog’s diarrhea, this may include a specialized prescription diet, supplements, or medications. Some dogs with chronic diarrhea may respond to increased fiber in their diet, either through a high-fiber diet or a fiber supplement for dogs. It is important to remember that there are many kinds of fiber out there, and some can make a dog’s diarrhea worse instead of better. Usually a soluble fiber, like psyllium, is a good choice and it should be introduced gradually in consultation with your vet.

High-fiber dog foods

One way to increase your dog’s daily fiber intake is by transitioning them to a high-fiber dog food option. The benefit of this approach is that the fiber is built into the diet so you don’t have to fuss with finding a supplement that your dog will actually eat or the trial and error of figuring out how much to give your pup. The downside of selecting a high-fiber dog food is that there is a fixed amount of fiber in there, so you won’t have the ability to adjust the fiber content.

A diet change is also a long-term commitment since you’ll need to spend a few weeks gradually introducing the diet and transitioning your dog to the new food. When assessing the fiber content of dog food, it is most helpful to know the total dietary fiber as opposed to the crude fiber content. While not every dog food label opens in a new tab will provide this information, total dietary fiber is a more accurate measurement of the true fiber content of the diet. Even better, some diets will specifically break down the content of soluble versus insoluble fibers, which is important to know for managing different conditions.

If your dog needs a high-fiber diet for their medical condition, your vet will likely prescribe a diet that has a specific amount of total dietary fiber and a certain ratio of soluble to insoluble fiber to target their needs. Beware of over-the-counter diets that claim to be high in fiber but do not provide this information. In that case, it will be impossible to know how much fiber they actually contain and whether they have the right blend of soluble and insoluble fibers.

Canine fiber supplements

Fiber supplements are another way to increase your dog’s fiber intake without messing with their food. If you have a picky dog opens in a new tab who is unlikely to accept a whole new diet, or your dog needs another kind of specialized diet for other reasons, switching them to a high-fiber dog food may not be an option. Instead, a fiber supplement for dogs can be added to their food. Many of the supplements are flavorless, so this can be a good solution for finicky pups. Plus, using a supplement gives you complete control over how much to add so you can find what works best for your pup.

Some common fiber supplements are made from psyllium, wheat bran, or inulin. It is important to make sure the supplement you choose is safe for dogs and does not contain added sugar, flavorings, or potential toxins opens in a new tab , like xylitol. You’ll also want to consult with your vet as to which supplement is best for your dog’s condition. Psyllium is a mix of mostly soluble fiber with a small amount of insoluble fiber, inulin is considered a soluble fiber, and wheat bran contains mostly insoluble fiber.

High fiber vegetables and fruits for dogs

Fruits and vegetables can also be a good source of fiber along with other important nutrients. It is important to double-check that foods are safe and non-toxic for dogs opens in a new tab before sharing them. Also, keep in mind that while whole foods provide lots of added nutritional benefits, they often have variable amounts of fiber and will not contain as much concentrated fiber as a supplement or specialized diet. They also add calories and fat to the diet. Fruits and vegetables are best used as occasional snacks opens in a new tab ; they are not as effective as a therapeutic treatment. Some safe, high-fiber options for dogs include:

When to seek expert help

It is a good idea to consult your vet before making a big change to your dog’s fiber intake. Fiber is a complex nutrient that has many important roles in the body. Like many valuable tools in medicine, it can have huge benefits when used appropriately but has the potential to cause many undesirable effects when applied improperly.

Therefore, you’ll want to discuss your specific concerns with your vet, and what you hope to accomplish by adding more fiber to your dog’s diet. This will help you and your vet figure out the best approach, as well as the right kind of fiber to target your dog’s needs.

B ottom line:

Fiber includes many different kinds of nutrients that have different effects in the body.

When adding fiber to your dog’s diet, you’ll want to consider the specific type of fiber, as well as how much total fiber to give your dog.

Be sure to consult a vet before adding a lot of fiber to your dog’s diet; in some cases it can be contraindicated.

References