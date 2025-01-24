Learn what you can do to help your dog.

Most people would rather not talk about farting, whether they or their dogs have the problem. However, we must remind ourselves that if it's occasional, it’s a normal part of digestion and nothing to be embarrassed about. Excessive gas, on the other hand, can be abnormal and indicate a problem in the digestive tract that’s uncomfortable and unpleasant to smell. opens in a new tab

Understanding the various causes of gas, how to diagnose and treat them, and ways to prevent gas can help keep your dog comfortable and help you avoid the smell of those nasty farts.

Main takeaways When a dog has gas, it’s usually mild and normal.

Sometimes, gas in your dog can be severe and accompanied by other signs.

Certain breeds are more prone to gas.

You can take steps at home to prevent gassiness in your dog.

What causes gas in dogs?

Finding out the cause of your dog’s gas is the first step to treating it. Causes can include:

What your dog eats

How your dog eats

Underlying health conditions

There are ways to get to the heart of the problem, and we have suggestions for prevention and treatment.

What are the gassiest dog breeds?

A dog’s breed can contribute to how prone they are to flatulence. This can be due to their physical anatomy or dietary sensitivities. For example, brachycephalic breeds such as Boxers, Pugs, and Bulldogs are known for being gassy due to their flat faces, which cause them to swallow air while eating. Mixed breeds with brachycephalic parents can also be gassier. Labrador Retrievers, on the other hand, have voracious appetites and gulp down their food and consequently experience gas.

Obese pets also have a bigger problem with gas. Regardless of breed, older dogs may have increased gas because of reduced digestive efficiency as they age.

Why does sudden gas occur?

Sometimes, a perfectly normal dog who ordinarily doesn’t have problems with gas will develop a sudden onset. Just a few reasons dogs might suddenly produce excess gas include:

dietary changes

spoiled food

eating table scraps or garbage

gastrointestinal infections, food intolerances, or irritable bowel syndrome

a change in gut microbiota due to being exposed to new environments

stress or anxiety during travel, boarding, or a change in routine

What can you do to help your dog eliminate gas?

Fortunately, if your dog is experiencing excess gas and has no serious health issues, there are things you can do to help.

Dietary changes

Select the right food: What your dog eats greatly impacts their digestive health. Many low-quality ingredients, such as fillers like corn or soy, are in many commercial diets. Avoid them and select high-quality, easily digestible dog food with real meat and limited ingredients. It can significantly reduce gas. Novel protein sources (such as duck or venison) can also help if your dog has food sensitivities. If, instead, your pup has food allergies, a veterinary-guided food elimination diet can help to find out which ingredient is causing gas. Your dog may need a hypoallergenic diet or prescription gastrointestinal food to control chronic flatulence.

Portion control: Overeating can also cause gas and indigestion. You can improve your dog’s digestion by feeding smaller, more frequent meals, which will decrease the amount of air your dog swallows. You can also use a raised feeder or encourage slower eating with puzzle feeders to decrease gulping.

Foods can alleviate gas and cause gas: A diet rich in pumpkins, sweet potatoes, and cooked carrots can help reduce gas in dogs, while beans, broccoli, cauliflower, and dairy can increase gas.

Over-the-counter remedies

Probiotics: Probiotics opens in a new tab promote healthy gut bacteria and may improve your dog’s digestion and reduce gas by balancing the gastrointestinal tract, which supports digestion as well as nutrient absorption and immune function. They can restore good bacteria to the gut after antibiotic use or illness, reduce diarrhea, bloating, and constipation, and enhance the immune system For pets, probiotics are used for digestive issues opens in a new tab . Always get dog-specific probiotics or consult your veterinarian. The most common strains for pets are Enterococcus faecium or Lactobacillus acidophilus.

Activated charcoal: Activated charcoal can also help absorb gas from the digestive tract. You can purchase it over the counter, but you really should consult with your vet to make sure you give the right dose. Activated charcoal can also serve as a temporary solution in cases where your dog has eaten something that contributes to gas, such as spoiled food. However, it should not be used as a long-term remedy. Activated charcoal is made from coconut shells or wood which are both carbon-rich and activated by high-temperature processing. It uses a process called adsorption, which means its porous surface binds toxins and chemicals. This keeps the toxins from being absorbed into the blood. It is most often used to treat poisoning cases or to relieve gas and bloating.

While both probiotics and activated charcoal have their benefits, you probably shouldn’t give them simultaneously. The activated charcoal can also bind to beneficial bacteria and reduce the effectiveness of the probiotics. Therefore, if both are needed, they should be administered at different times to prevent interference.

Other home remedies

Pumpkin or sweet potato: Pumpkin and sweet potato are both gentle on the stomach and high in fiber. Adding a spoonful of either to your dog’s food can help reduce gas. Pumpkin also helps dogs that suffer from constipation due to its natural moisture and fiber content.

Yogurt: Yogurt with live cultures can provide probiotics opens in a new tab to improve gut health. Make sure there are no artificial sweeteners in the yogurt, such as xylitol, which is toxic to dogs. Some dogs may benefit more from goat’s milk yogurt, as it’s easier to digest than cow’s milk for lactose-sensitive pups.

Ginger: Ginger can be added to your pup’s food, but use it sparingly, as too much can upset their stomachs. A small amount can soothe the stomach and reduce gas. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help dogs with digestive problems caused by stress or illness.

How can you prevent gassiness in your dog?

Prevention is always better than a cure. By making minor lifestyle adjustments, you can reduce the likelihood of your dog developing excessive gas. opens in a new tab

Exercise

A d aily walk or regular playtime opens in a new tab can help reduce gas because physical activity stimulates your dog’s digestive system. Fetch or agility training can boost digestion and overall fitness.

Diet and eating habits

Sudden changes to your dog’s food can cause digestive upset, so always change diets gradually. Also, feed your pup a balanced diet with high-quality protein. Using puzzle feeders or slow feeder bows can be helpful so your dog doesn’t eat too fast. This will help prevent them from swallowing too much air while eating. Additionally, monitor your dog’s hydration levels opens in a new tab . Dehydration can exacerbate digestive issues and lead to more frequent gas episodes.

Monitoring treats and toys

Treats can be high in artificial ingredients that contribute to gas. Avoid them and instead offer small pieces of cooked chicken, green beans, or apple slices. Also, don’t let your dog chew on toys or other objects that could be swallowed and contribute to digestive upset.

When should you see a vet for dog gas?

Occasional gas is normal. It’s a common issue ranging from mildly annoying to indicative of a more serious health concern. In most cases, it doesn’t mean anything medically significant.

If your dog has severe flatulence accompanied by other symptoms such as bloating, loss of appetite, diarrhea, or vomiting, you definitely need to take your dog to the vet. Severe gas can indicate serious illnesses. The root causes can be behavioral, medical, or dietary, but your vet can determine what it is and prescribe a treatment. Professional advice ensures that any underlying medical conditions are addressed promptly and appropriately.

References