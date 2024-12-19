Dog Anal Glands: Everything You Need to Know

If you are a dog parent, you’ve probably heard of anal glands or anal sacs at some point – and the name is just as unpleasant as the contents that can come out of them. But just how much do you need to know about these glands, and when should you be worried about them? Read along for some information on these pouches unique to our pets, plus when they might be giving your dog an issue.

Main takeaways

Dogs will typically express their anal glands on their own.

In some cases, anal glands can become "impacted," which can lead to distension, infection, abscess formation, pain, and rupture of the gland if left untreated.

If you notice your dog vocalizing/whining, especially while having a bowel movement, scooting or dragging the hind end excessively, licking the anus or base of the tail excessively, or any bloody or purulent discharge from or around the anus, have your pup evaluated by a veterinarian.

What are anal glands?

Anal glands or sacs are two small pouches on the inside of a dog’s anus, one on each side. These sac or gland secretions contain pheromones or a specific scent that can give other dogs information, such as social ranking, identification, defense, and more. The contents within anal glands will typically be extracted when a dog has a bowel movement.

Why do dogs have anal glands?

Dogs have anal glands because they contain a secretion containing pheromones, which can give dogs information about one another; this is the reason dogs smell each other’s butts often.

Common issues associated with anal glands

Dogs will typically express their anal glands on their own through muscular contractions when they have a bowel movement. In some cases, these sacs can become “clogged” (referred to as “impacted"), which can lead to distension, infection, abscess formation, pain, and rupture of the gland if left untreated.

Signs of anal gland problems

Recognizing discomfort in dogs

Any change in a dog’s normal behavior could be explained by them experiencing discomfort. Inflamed, clogged, or infected anal glands are typically painful. Dogs with these issues will usually show signs of discomfort, which can present in a few different ways: Vocalizing or whimpering during defecation, licking the anus excessively, reluctance to have a bowel movement due to discomfort, and scooting the hind end on the ground. You might also notice a foul, metallic odor coming from the dog’s hind end if the glands are very full and not expressing properly.

Behavioral changes that indicate anal gland issues

Several signs of pain or discomfort can present as behavioral changes. A dog experiencing pain from an infected or inflamed anal gland may be reluctant to go on walks or have a bowel movement, have a decreased appetite or energy level, and may whine or vocalize more than normal. Occasionally, dogs experiencing pain may be more reactive, especially if the tail or near their hind end is touched.

Physical symptoms

Physical symptoms of pain that may be related to an anal gland issue could include a dog scooting their hind end on the ground, licking their anus or hind end excessively, whimpering or vocalizing when having a bowel movement, or bloody discharge from the anus. If these or any of the above-mentioned signs are noticed, it is recommended that your dog be evaluated right away.

What causes anal gland problems in dogs

In general, the reasons why some dogs develop anal gland problems are not entirely clear. However, there are theories, including:

Diet

A not well-balanced diet, especially one that does not contain enough fiber, may lead to irregular stools and therefore reduced emptying of the anal sacs. In dogs who have frequent issues with their anal glands, a fiber supplement is sometimes recommended.

Breed and genetic predispositions

Some dog breeds may have a genetic predisposition for developing anal sac issues.

Obesity and lack of exercise

One factor that contributes to regular bowel movements in dogs is regular exercise. Exercise helps improve gut motility and more normal bowel movements, which can help with regular expression of the anal sacs. If a dog regularly requires manual expression of the anal sacs, we will often ask pet parents if the dog is getting enough exercise.

When to see a vet for a diagnosis

If you notice any of the above-mentioned signs, including vocalizing/whining, especially while having a bowel movement, scooting or dragging of the hind end excessively, licking the anus or base of the tail excessively, or any bloody or purulent discharge from or around the anus, it is best to have your pup evaluated by a veterinarian. These are painful conditions that can be easily treated if caught early.

Anal gland treatment options

There are a few options for treating impacted anal glands, including:

Manual expression of anal glands

Most often, manual expression of the anal glands opens in a new tab should occur at the first signs of a dog scooting. In dogs who have difficulty expressing their anal glands on their own, this may need to be done once every three to four weeks but varies for each dog. This should preferably be done by a veterinary professional, especially if your dog is experiencing pain, so caution can be taken to prevent further harm, and appropriate, safe pain medication can be provided to your dog. If done more routinely and as a preventive measure, some groomers are trained to express anal glands, but this should only be done if your dog is good at handling such treatments.

Dietary and lifestyle modifications

In any dog who requires more routine anal gland expressions, it is best to consider a fiber supplement as well as regular exercise. This can help regulate their gut and encourage regular bowel movements, which might help prevent anal gland impacting from occurring.

Surgery

In some cases, recurrent anal gland issues (infections, abscesses) may lead you and your veterinarian to discuss the removal of the anal gland. This is a specialized surgery and is not performed routinely for anal gland issues. This surgery is typically performed by a board-certified veterinary surgeon to prevent side effects that may be irreversible, such as the loss of ability to control bowel movements. The decision to perform this surgery is one that is made after careful consideration with your veterinarian.

How to prevent anal gland problems in dogs

Once a dog develops clinical signs of anal gland issues or develops an anal gland infection or abscess, prevention becomes key. This is most frequently done by performing regular anal gland expressions at your vet’s office. These typically can be done routinely, every three to six weeks. The cadence of how often this should be done will vary depending on the dog, and the veterinary team can help decide on this frequency based on how full the anal sac is at the time of each visit and if your dog is developing any clinical signs at home.

For dogs who have never developed anal gland issues before, a few good ways to prevent issues are feeding your dog a balanced, veterinary-formulated diet with fiber and ensuring your pet gets regular exercise, including one to two long walks each day.

FAQs

How do you know if a dog needs their glands expressed?

A dog who needs their anal glands expressed will often show signs of discomfort, such as scooting or dragging their hind end on the ground, licking the base of the tail or their anus excessively, or if a foul odor is noticed coming from your dog’s hind end.

How to relieve dog anal glands

A dog’s anal glands can be expressed manually, ideally by a veterinary professional. This can be done regularly, and the frequency is specific to your dog, which can be determined by the veterinary team.

Can I empty my dog’s glands myself?

In some instances, especially when a dog needs their anal glands expressed frequently or veterinary visits stress your dog, your veterinary team can help teach you how to express the anal glands at home. However, this isn’t for every pet parent (or every dog), so ask your vet if this is right for you.

What causes dogs’ anal glands to fill?

Anal glands normally fill with a substance containing pheromones and other chemicals. Dogs should express their anal glands naturally when they have a bowel movement.

