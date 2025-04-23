Chewy Apple and Carrot Dog Cookies Recipe
Your pup will love this treat.
Share Article
These chewy apple and carrot dog cookies are a win-win for you and your pup. They’re super easy to make, and they’re packed with delicious nutrients for your dog. Plus, they’re made with wholesome ingredients that are yummy to both humans and pups, so you can snack along while you bake without making your dog jealous.
Apples are great for doggos, packed with calcium and vitamins A, C, and K. Carrots are full of vitamins, too, as well as potassium and beta-carotene. These two ingredients can help support your dog’s immune system, bone health, and eyesight. Basically, there’s nothing not to like about these yummy, easy-to-make cookies.
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
Caroline Artiss
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Here’s why this fiber-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yep—this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet.
- opens in a new tab
Dan Churchill Shares His Epic Dog Treat Recipe
The eco-conscious celebrity chef’s simple, nutritious dog treat recipe takes 15 minutes to bake.
- opens in a new tab
Celebrity Chef Dan Churchill’s Frozen Blueberry Dog Treat Recipe
A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.