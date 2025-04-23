Chewy Apple and Carrot Dog Cookies Recipe

These chewy apple and carrot dog cookies are a win-win for you and your pup. They’re super easy to make, and they’re packed with delicious nutrients for your dog. Plus, they’re made with wholesome ingredients that are yummy to both humans and pups, so you can snack along while you bake without making your dog jealous.

Apples are great for doggos, packed with calcium and vitamins A, C, and K. Carrots are full of vitamins, too, as well as potassium and beta-carotene. These two ingredients can help support your dog’s immune system, bone health, and eyesight. Basically, there’s nothing not to like about these yummy, easy-to-make cookies.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon