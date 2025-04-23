Chewy Apple and Carrot Dog Cookies Recipe · Kinship

Chewy Apple and Carrot Dog Cookies Recipe

Your pup will love this treat.

by Caroline Artiss
April 23, 2025
These chewy apple and carrot dog cookies are a win-win for you and your pup. They’re super easy to make, and they’re packed with delicious nutrients for your dog. Plus, they’re made with wholesome ingredients that are yummy to both humans and pups, so you can snack along while you bake without making your dog jealous.

Apples are great for doggos, packed with calcium and vitamins A, C, and K. Carrots are full of vitamins, too, as well as potassium and beta-carotene. These two ingredients can help support your dog’s immune system, bone health, and eyesight. Basically, there’s nothing not to like about these yummy, easy-to-make cookies.

Chewy Apple and Carrot Dog Cookies

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup grated carrot (raw)

    • Health benefit: High in beta-carotene (vitamin A), supports vision and immune health.

  • 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

    • Health benefit: Provides natural sweetness, vitamins C and A, and fiber for digestion.

  • 2.5 cups oat flour

    • Health benefit: Adds fiber and provides long-lasting energy.

  • 1 egg

    • Health benefit: Packed with protein and nutrients for muscle growth and overall health.

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil (melted)

    • Health benefit: Promotes a shiny coat and healthy skin, while also providing a natural energy boost.

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

    • Health benefit: Adds a natural flavor and has anti-inflammatory properties, but use in moderation as too much is not recommended for dogs.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

  2. In a large bowl, combine the grated carrot, applesauce, egg, and melted coconut oil. Stir until smooth.

  3. Gradually mix in the oat flour and optional cinnamon until it comes together

  4. Shape the cookies. You can either drop a spoon of the mixture onto a baking sheet and flatten down with the back of a spoon to cook, or add a little extra flour and roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to about ¼-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters or slice into desired shapes.

  5. Place cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and firm.

  6. Let the cookies cool completely before serving.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, in the refrigerator for 2 weeks, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Caroline Artiss

