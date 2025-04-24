Peanut Butter and Chia Seed Energy Dog Treat Bites Recipe · Kinship

Peanut Butter and Chia Seed Energy Dog Treat Bites Recipe

This yummy treat is unique, healthy, and delicious.

by Caroline Artiss
April 24, 2025
Woman baking with her black and white dog.
Olga Pulchina / Adobe Stock

This peanut butter and chia seed dog treat recipe is enough to get a human’s mouth watering — for once, your dog gets to watch you look at their plate with jealousy, rather than the other way around. And as a bonus, there’s no need to fire up the oven; this recipe comes with both bake and non-bake options.

In moderation, peanut butter is a healthy treat for pups. It’s full of iron, calcium, and vitamins E, H, and K, which give dogs a shiny coat and supports their immune system. Chia seeds are a superfood that is high in fiber, boosts immunity, and supports dogs’ electrolyte balances. In other words, these treats are both delicious and nutritious. What’s not to love?

Peanut Butter and Chia Seed Energy Dog Treat Bites

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup natural peanut butter (unsalted, unsweetened, xylitol-free)

    • Health benefi: Rich in protein and healthy fats, supports energy and a shiny coat.

  • 1.5 cups rolled oats

    • Health benefit: High in fiber and provides slow-releasing energy.

  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds

    • Health benefit: Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants for skin, coat, and overall health.

  • 1 ripe banana (mashed)

    • Health benefit: Provides natural sweetness, potassium, and vitamins that support heart health and digestion.

  • 1 teaspoon turmeric (optional)

    • Health benefit: Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties for joint health.

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana and mix with peanut butter until smooth.

  2. Stir in the rolled oats, chia seeds, and optional turmeric until the mixture forms a sticky dough.

  3. Roll the dough into small bite-sized balls or flatten into cookie shapes. If the dough is sticky, dampen your hands with water to make shaping easier.

  4. Set or bake:

  • No-bake option: Place the bites on a parchment-lined tray and refrigerate for 1-2 hours until firm.

  • Baked option: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and bake for 12-15 minutes for a firmer treat.

5. Cool or chill: Let the treats cool completely before serving or storing.

Caroline Artiss

