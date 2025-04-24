Peanut Butter and Chia Seed Energy Dog Treat Bites Recipe

This yummy treat is unique, healthy, and delicious.

This peanut butter and chia seed dog treat recipe is enough to get a human’s mouth watering — for once, your dog gets to watch you look at their plate with jealousy, rather than the other way around. And as a bonus, there’s no need to fire up the oven; this recipe comes with both bake and non-bake options.

In moderation, peanut butter is a healthy treat opens in a new tab for pups. It’s full of iron, calcium, and vitamins E, H, and K, which give dogs a shiny coat and supports their immune system. Chia seeds opens in a new tab are a superfood that is high in fiber, boosts immunity, and supports dogs’ electrolyte balances. In other words, these treats are both delicious and nutritious. What’s not to love?

