9 Peanut Butter Options Your Pup Will Obsess Over
The perfect complement to your pet’s adorably salty personality.
You might be sick of your easy-repeat breakfast of peanut butter-banana toast, but your dog sure isn’t. Even your catopens in a new tab wants in on the action. In fact, all of their begging might be put to good use, considering that the organic peanut butteropens in a new tab you buy at the grocery store (provided that it has no added sugars and — most importantly — no xylitolopens in a new tab, which is incredibly toxic to dogs) can be a nutritious treat for dogs. Whole Foods brand peanut butteropens in a new tab is a favorite among pet parents looking to provide their pups with licks of entertainment.
Whether you add their favorite flavor of peanut butter to a training aid opens in a new tabto make crate timeopens in a new tab more enjoyable, hiding a pillopens in a new tab, or testing a new flavor with a classic KONGopens in a new tab, there’s no going wrong with these delectable picks. We spoke with Dr. Amy Fox to figure out the safest ways to feed dogs peanut butter.
What to Look for in Peanut Butter for Dogs
When it comes to rewarding your dog with a special treat, peanut butter is likely at the top of their list, but it’s important to pick the right nut butteropens in a new tab to ensure your pup’s health and safety. “It is always important to double-check the ingredients before feeding it to your dog,” Dr. Fox says. “Ideally, a natural peanut butter is the best product for dogs to eat, as these do not have added salt and sugars, which are not healthy for dogs in large amounts.” Peanut butter can be an excellent source of protein, fat, and vitamins E and B, but some peanut butters can also contain a high level of sodium that can be harmful to dogs.
While peanut butter’s high concentration of proteins and fats can be beneficial in moderation, eating too much can lead to health concerns, such as diabetesopens in a new tab and pancreatitisopens in a new tab in dogs. We recommend searching for peanut butters with added Omega-3sopens in a new tab, which contain healthy fatty acids for your pup. Other excellent additions to your dog’s favorite treat are glucosamine HCL, chondroitin, and MSM, which help combat mobility issuesopens in a new tab common in senior dogs.
Potential Safety and Health Concerns
It’s important that you feed your dog peanut butter in small quantities; its tacky consistency can block their airway and make it difficult to breathe. “Beware that the consistency is very thick and pet parents should avoid giving dogs a large glob that could get stuck to the roof of their mouth or cause them to choke,” Dr. Fox advises. “It is best to smear it in a thin layer on a plate or inside of a toy to keep them busy, and freezing it can make it last even longer.” Mix the peanut butter with some banana and greek yogurt and freeze it on an ice cube tray for a delicious treat that is safe for your pup to eat.
Peanut butter has the ability to improve your dog’s cognitive function, skin health, joint healthopens in a new tab, and inflammation levels, but giving your dog peanut butter every day can lead to weight gain opens in a new taband other health issues. Dr. Fox issues a reminder to “always remember to include all treats, including peanut butter, in your dog’s total energy intake for the day as these treats can add up, especially in small dogs, and put them at risk for weight gain and weight-related health problems.” She adds: “Peanut butter is a very energy-dense food so it should be used sparingly for dogs who are overweight.”
Dogs tend to go bananas at the sound of the peanut butter jar opening, making it an effective reward during bath time or a long car rideopens in a new tab, so it should be considered a high-value treat and given occasionally. “It can be used as a reward, but also as a distraction if you need to do something your dog doesn’t enjoy,” Dr. Fox says. “For example, smearing peanut butter on a plate might keep your pup busy long enough for you to apply ear dropsopens in a new tab, trim a few nailsopens in a new tab, or brush some fur.”
Most importantly, it’s essential to seek out peanut butters that are free of xylitol, which is toxic to dogs and can cause seizuresopens in a new tab, liver damage, and in the most severe cases, death. Not to worry, though — just stick to the script, and your dog will be in peanut butter heaven.
If you’re a DIY type of pet parent, check out this homemade peanut butter recipeopens in a new tab for dogs.
Best Peanut Butter for Dogs
