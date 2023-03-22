You might be sick of your easy-repeat breakfast of peanut butter-banana toast, but your dog sure isn’t. Even your cat opens in a new tab wants in on the action. In fact, all of their begging might be put to good use, considering that the organic peanut butter opens in a new tab you buy at the grocery store (provided that it has no added sugars and — most importantly — no xylitol opens in a new tab , which is incredibly toxic to dogs) can be a nutritious treat for dogs. Whole Foods brand peanut butter opens in a new tab is a favorite among pet parents looking to provide their pups with licks of entertainment.

Whether you add their favorite flavor of peanut butter to a training aid opens in a new tab to make crate time opens in a new tab more enjoyable, hiding a pill opens in a new tab , or testing a new flavor with a classic KONG opens in a new tab , there’s no going wrong with these delectable picks. We spoke with Dr. Amy Fox opens in a new tab to figure out the safest ways to feed dogs peanut butter.

What to Look for in Peanut Butter for Dogs

When it comes to rewarding your dog with a special treat, peanut butter is likely at the top of their list, but it’s important to pick the right nut butter opens in a new tab to ensure your pup’s health and safety. “It is always important to double-check the ingredients before feeding it to your dog,” Dr. Fox says. “Ideally, a natural peanut butter is the best product for dogs to eat, as these do not have added salt and sugars, which are not healthy for dogs in large amounts.” Peanut butter can be an excellent source of protein, fat, and vitamins E and B, but some peanut butters can also contain a high level of sodium that can be harmful to dogs.

While peanut butter’s high concentration of proteins and fats can be beneficial in moderation, eating too much can lead to health concerns, such as diabetes opens in a new tab and pancreatitis opens in a new tab in dogs. We recommend searching for peanut butters with added Omega-3s opens in a new tab , which contain healthy fatty acids for your pup. Other excellent additions to your dog’s favorite treat are glucosamine HCL, chondroitin, and MSM, which help combat mobility issues opens in a new tab common in senior dogs.

Potential Safety and Health Concerns

It’s important that you feed your dog peanut butter in small quantities; its tacky consistency can block their airway and make it difficult to breathe. “Beware that the consistency is very thick and pet parents should avoid giving dogs a large glob that could get stuck to the roof of their mouth or cause them to choke,” Dr. Fox advises. “It is best to smear it in a thin layer on a plate or inside of a toy to keep them busy, and freezing it can make it last even longer.” Mix the peanut butter with some banana and greek yogurt and freeze it on an ice cube tray for a delicious treat that is safe for your pup to eat.

Peanut butter has the ability to improve your dog’s cognitive function, skin health, joint health opens in a new tab , and inflammation levels, but giving your dog peanut butter every day can lead to weight gain opens in a new tab and other health issues. Dr. Fox issues a reminder to “always remember to include all treats, including peanut butter, in your dog’s total energy intake for the day as these treats can add up, especially in small dogs, and put them at risk for weight gain and weight-related health problems.” She adds: “Peanut butter is a very energy-dense food so it should be used sparingly for dogs who are overweight.”

Dogs tend to go bananas at the sound of the peanut butter jar opening, making it an effective reward during bath time or a long car ride opens in a new tab , so it should be considered a high-value treat and given occasionally. “It can be used as a reward, but also as a distraction if you need to do something your dog doesn’t enjoy,” Dr. Fox says. “For example, smearing peanut butter on a plate might keep your pup busy long enough for you to apply ear drops opens in a new tab , trim a few nails opens in a new tab , or brush some fur.”

Most importantly, it’s essential to seek out peanut butters that are free of xylitol, which is toxic to dogs and can cause seizures opens in a new tab , liver damage, and in the most severe cases, death. Not to worry, though — just stick to the script, and your dog will be in peanut butter heaven.

If you’re a DIY type of pet parent, check out this homemade peanut butter recipe opens in a new tab for dogs.

Best Peanut Butter for Dogs

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)