9 Best Peanut Butter Brands For Dogs · Kinship

Skip to main content

9 Peanut Butter Options Your Pup Will Obsess Over

The perfect complement to your pet’s adorably salty personality.

by Avery Felman
May 3, 2023
Black dog with peanut butter on his nose
Hannah Carl / Shutterstock

You might be sick of your easy-repeat breakfast of peanut butter-banana toast, but your dog sure isn’t. Even your cat wants in on the action. In fact, all of their begging might be put to good use, considering that the organic peanut butter you buy at the grocery store (provided that it has no added sugars and — most importantly — no xylitol, which is incredibly toxic to dogs) can be a nutritious treat for dogs. Whole Foods brand peanut butter is a favorite among pet parents looking to provide their pups with licks of entertainment.

Whether you add their favorite flavor of peanut butter to a training aid to make crate time more enjoyable, hiding a pill, or testing a new flavor with a classic KONG, there’s no going wrong with these delectable picks. We spoke with Dr. Amy Fox to figure out the safest ways to feed dogs peanut butter.

Related article
View over the shoulder of a women eating peanut butter and bananas and feeding some of the peanut butter to her dog on a spoon

Can Dogs Eat Peanut Butter?

Elvis famously loved peanut butter. So, can your “Hound dog” lap it up, too?

What to Look for in Peanut Butter for Dogs

When it comes to rewarding your dog with a special treat, peanut butter is likely at the top of their list, but it’s important to pick the right nut butter to ensure your pup’s health and safety. “It is always important to double-check the ingredients before feeding it to your dog,” Dr. Fox says. “Ideally, a natural peanut butter is the best product for dogs to eat, as these do not have added salt and sugars, which are not healthy for dogs in large amounts.” Peanut butter can be an excellent source of protein, fat, and vitamins E and B, but some peanut butters can also contain a high level of sodium that can be harmful to dogs.

While peanut butter’s high concentration of proteins and fats can be beneficial in moderation, eating too much can lead to health concerns, such as diabetes and pancreatitis in dogs. We recommend searching for peanut butters with added Omega-3s, which contain healthy fatty acids for your pup. Other excellent additions to your dog’s favorite treat are glucosamine HCL, chondroitin, and MSM, which help combat mobility issues common in senior dogs.

Related article
A dog chewing on a snack

Sweet But Deadly: Xylitol Toxicity in Dogs Is on the Rise

Hmm, sugar sugar. Pet Poison Helpline veterinary toxicologist Dr. Ahna Brutlag explains how this artificial sweetener can be fatal for your pet.

Potential Safety and Health Concerns

It’s important that you feed your dog peanut butter in small quantities; its tacky consistency can block their airway and make it difficult to breathe. “Beware that the consistency is very thick and pet parents should avoid giving dogs a large glob that could get stuck to the roof of their mouth or cause them to choke,” Dr. Fox advises. “It is best to smear it in a thin layer on a plate or inside of a toy to keep them busy, and freezing it can make it last even longer.” Mix the peanut butter with some banana and greek yogurt and freeze it on an ice cube tray for a delicious treat that is safe for your pup to eat.

Peanut butter has the ability to improve your dog’s cognitive function, skin health, joint health, and inflammation levels, but giving your dog peanut butter every day can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Dr. Fox issues a reminder to “always remember to include all treats, including peanut butter, in your dog’s total energy intake for the day as these treats can add up, especially in small dogs, and put them at risk for weight gain and weight-related health problems.” She adds: “Peanut butter is a very energy-dense food so it should be used sparingly for dogs who are overweight.”

Related article
An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog Is Overweight

Don’t take it personally — even if that’s hard to do.

Dogs tend to go bananas at the sound of the peanut butter jar opening, making it an effective reward during bath time or a long car ride, so it should be considered a high-value treat and given occasionally. “It can be used as a reward, but also as a distraction if you need to do something your dog doesn’t enjoy,” Dr. Fox says. “For example, smearing peanut butter on a plate might keep your pup busy long enough for you to apply ear drops, trim a few nails, or brush some fur.”

Most importantly, it’s essential to seek out peanut butters that are free of xylitol, which is toxic to dogs and can cause seizures, liver damage, and in the most severe cases, death. Not to worry, though — just stick to the script, and your dog will be in peanut butter heaven.

Related article
a dog getting ready to eat peanut butter from a spoon

How to Make Homemade Peanut Butter for Your Dog

It’s National Peanut Butter Day! Celebrate by whipping up some baked PB & Banana treats for your pup.

If you’re a DIY type of pet parent, check out this homemade peanut butter recipe for dogs.

Best Peanut Butter for Dogs

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

big spoon brand banana flax flavored peanut butter
Big Spoon Roasters Banana Flax Peanut Butter
$10

Made specifically with dogs’ health concerns in mind, Big Spoon Roasters’ peanut butter prioritizes sustainable production methods and high-quality ingredients to create a product that will be perfect for your pup. Handcrafted in small batches with fresh-roasted peanuts, pure banana, and ground golden flax seeds, it’s a delicious addition to your dog’s diet.

$10 at Hive
apple flavored peanut butter for dogs
Bark Bistro Buddy Budder Awesome Apple Peanut Butter
$14

This apple butter-adjacent peanut butter is a perfect treat for the pup who begs for your apple slices. It’s all-natural, made without any stabilizers, and includes tons of delicious ingredients, including cinnamon, wildflower honey, and dry roasted peanuts. Add it to your dog’s favorite enrichment toy, bake homemade snacks, or make frozen treats in a silicone mold that your dog can enjoy for weeks to come.

$14 at Chewy
white tube of peanut butter for dogs with silver design
Mount Ara Chill Peanut Butter Spread
$17

This peanut butter’s superpower isn’t just getting your dog to lick something other than your fingers after you’ve gotten through a bag of Cheetos; it’s also a calming mechanism. Made with camomile and melatonin, it’ll chill your pup out during stressful events, like inclement weather, travel, or meeting new pets or people. 

$17 at Chewy
kong dog peanut butter treat
KONG Stuff'N Real Peanut Butter Dog Treat
$6

The KONG peanut butter’s squeezable tube makes it easy for pet parents to keep their dogs occupied by filling enrichment toys. The mousse-like texture makes for a delicious treat for pups (with minimal mess).

$6 at Chewy
peanut butter for dogs with green plastic lid
Green Coast Pet Pawnut Butter
$9

Green Coast Pet’s Pawnut Butter is made without any preservatives, hydrogenated oils, or additives, such as corn, salt, sugar, wheat, and soy. Loaded with Omega-3s, flaxseeds, and United States-grown peanuts, your pet will love this specially formulated peanut butter.

$9 at Only Natural Pet
peanut butter for dogs with spread the love on the label
Spread The Love Naked Crunch Organic Peanut Butter
$14

Spread The Love’s crunchy peanut butter is the perfect treat for dogs who consider chewing to be one of their favorite pastimes. It’s USDA-certified organic, vegan, and climate-pledge friendly, so you can feel good about the purchase.

$14 at Amazon
west paw peanut butter for dogs in beige tube
West Paw Creamy Peanut Butter & Blueberry Dog Treats
$10

West Paw’s creamy dog treat is packed with fiber that you can serve to your dog directly in the mess-free dispenser or in one of the brand’s geometric toys. Made responsibly without any additives, the blueberry-flavored peanut butter treat is gluten and grain free, making it a perfect choice for picky pups.

$10 at Petco
IQ dog treat spread
Hyper Pet IQ Treat Spread Dog Peanut Butter
$36

Made with the planet in mind, Hyper Pet’s IQ Treat is produced in the U.S. to cut down on emissions caused by transporting goods. Spread it on your pup’s favorite treat for a boost in flavor, fill an enrichment toy to allow them to de-stress, or use it as a meal topper to encourage a finicky eater finish every meal.

$36 at Amazon
diggs dog peanut butter spread
Diggs Treat Spread
$14

Diggs’s Treat Spread is pretty much an apple cobbler for your pup. Made with human-grade ingredients including bananas, apples, and cranberries, the peanut butter mixture promotes licking that allows dogs to indulge in a treat — and some serious R&R.

$14 at Diggs

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles