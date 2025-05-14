Savory Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Cookies for Dogs Recipe · Kinship

Savory Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Cookies for Dogs Recipe

These treats are easy to make and super nutritious for pups.

by Caroline Artiss
May 14, 2025
Great news: Despite what Starbucks might tell you, there’s no right or wrong time of year to enjoy a pumpkin-flavored treat. Whether it’s autumn or summer, your pup will be glad to chow down on these yummy pumpkin and peanut butter flavored dog cookies. And they’re not just delicious, they’re also a healthy option for your pup.

Pumpkin is a nutritious treat for dogs, packed full of fiber, vitamin A, and potassium — which aid in digestion, immune health, and organ function. Just make sure that you’re feeding your pup pure pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, which is high in sugar and can be dangerous for dogs. Natural, xylitol-free peanut butter is rich in protein and full of healthy fats. Whole wheat flour is a great source of fiber, eggs provide protein, and cinnamon adds anti-inflammatory properties. In other words, every single ingredient in this easy recipe packs a punch.

Savory Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Cookies for Dogs

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin (unsweetened, pure pumpkin)

    • Health benefit: High in fiber and vitamin A, supports digestion and immune health.

  • ½ cup natural peanut butter (unsalted, xylitol-free)

    • Health benefit: Rich in protein and healthy fats for energy and coat health.

  • 2 cups whole wheat flour (or oat flour for gluten-free and more sensitive dog stomaches)

    • Health benefit: Provides fiber and long-lasting energy.

  • 1 egg

    • Health benefit: Packed with protein and nutrients for muscle growth and overall health.

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

    • Health benefit: Adds flavor and offers anti-inflammatory properties in moderation.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).

  2. In a large bowl, combine the canned pumpkin, peanut butter, and egg. Stir until smooth.

  3. Gradually mix in the flour and optional cinnamon until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour.

  4. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about ¼-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters for fun shapes or cut into simple squares.

  5. Place the cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until firm and golden.

  6. Allow the cookies to cool completely before serving.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week, in the refrigerator for two weeks, or freeze for up to three months.

Caroline Artiss

