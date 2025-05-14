Savory Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Cookies for Dogs Recipe
These treats are easy to make and super nutritious for pups.
Share Article
Great news: Despite what Starbucks might tell you, there’s no right or wrong time of year to enjoy a pumpkin-flavored treat. Whether it’s autumn or summer, your pup will be glad to chow down on these yummy pumpkin and peanut butter flavored dog cookies. And they’re not just delicious, they’re also a healthy option for your pup.
Pumpkin is a nutritious treatopens in new tab for dogs, packed full of fiber, vitamin A, and potassium — which aid in digestion, immune health, and organ function. Just make sure that you’re feeding your pup pure pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, which is high in sugar and can be dangerous for dogs. Natural, xylitol-free peanut butter is rich in protein and full of healthy fats. Whole wheat flour is a great source of fiber, eggs provide protein, and cinnamon adds anti-inflammatory properties. In other words, every single ingredient in this easy recipe packs a punch.
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
Caroline Artiss
Related articles
Peanut Butter and Chia Seed Energy Dog Treat Bites Recipe
This yummy treat is unique, healthy, and delicious.
Crunchy Peanut Butter and Flaxseed Dog Biscuits Recipe
Treat your pup to this homemade cookie.
Can Dogs Eat Eggs and Eggshells?
Yes, eggs are a nutritious treat for dogs.
Sweet Potato and Coconut Bliss Dog Treats Recipe
Your pup will love these yummy treats.
What Are the Best Dog Foods for Dogs With Sensitive Stomachs?
Find out what’s best for your pup.
Can Dogs Eat Raisins? Learn if Raisins Are Toxic to Them
It’s best to think twice about bringing this snack near your dog.