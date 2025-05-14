Savory Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Cookies for Dogs Recipe

These treats are easy to make and super nutritious for pups.

Great news: Despite what Starbucks might tell you, there’s no right or wrong time of year to enjoy a pumpkin-flavored treat. Whether it’s autumn or summer, your pup will be glad to chow down on these yummy pumpkin and peanut butter flavored dog cookies. And they’re not just delicious, they’re also a healthy option for your pup.

Pumpkin is a nutritious treat opens in new tab for dogs, packed full of fiber, vitamin A, and potassium — which aid in digestion, immune health, and organ function. Just make sure that you’re feeding your pup pure pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, which is high in sugar and can be dangerous for dogs. Natural, xylitol-free peanut butter is rich in protein and full of healthy fats. Whole wheat flour is a great source of fiber, eggs provide protein, and cinnamon adds anti-inflammatory properties. In other words, every single ingredient in this easy recipe packs a punch.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon