Can Dogs Eat Raisins? Learn if Raisins Are Toxic to Them

It’s best to think twice about bringing this snack near your dog.

One of the more versatile snacks, raisins have made a name for themselves as being healthy, tasty, and even a little fun to eat. So, why wouldn’t we think about sharing raisins with our canine companions?

Raisins, and the grapes they are made from, are actually toxic to dogs — potentially very toxic. We aren’t completely sure how many grapes or raisins it takes to cause problems in dogs, so your best bet is to avoid giving them to your pup and keep them away from anything containing raisins.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab Main takeaways Raisins are a popular snack for humans and may be found by themselves or mixed into cookies, snack bars, breads, and trail mixes.

Tartaric acid is thought to be the compound that makes raisins toxic to dogs, potentially causing kidney failure.

If your dog eats raisins, see your veterinarian as soon as possible for treatment.

What are raisins?

Raisins are dried grapes. We’re all familiar with the dark brown, almost black version of raisins, but there are other varieties as well, depending on the type of grape that was desiccated. For example, there are golden raisins, green raisins, and a slight variation on the original called a current. All are toxic to dogs opens in a new tab , and so are the products made from them, including bread, cookies, trail mixes, and snack bars.

Raisins should not be confused with craisins, which are dried cranberries and not toxic to dogs.

Overview of dog nutrition

Dogs need a balance of six essential nutrients from the food they eat: water, protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Though this may seem complicated, dog food manufacturers have made it easy for you by creating complete and balanced diets that contain everything most dogs need to stay healthy. The only thing you’d need to add to their diet is some fresh clean water opens in a new tab , of course.

So, if your dog is eating high-quality dog food, they don’t need raisins or any other human foods to meet their needs. Of course, there are some dogs out there with certain health conditions who may do better with some types of supplements, but that’s for you to determine with your vet.

Can dogs eat raisins?

Dogs shouldn’t eat raisins, grapes, or currents. They do not need them nutritionally, and they are toxic to canines. Even just a few could cause some serious problems.

Why are raisins dangerous to dogs?

For a long time, no one — veterinarians and scientists included — knew why raisins were toxic to dogs. We just knew they were. There were theories for sure, but the important thing to understand was that dogs shouldn’t be given raisins intentionally, and they should see a vet if they accidentally ingest some. Otherwise, bad things, including kidney failure, could ensue.

Toxic compounds in raisins

After 20 years of knowing about the dangers of raisins without being able to pinpoint why, scientists discovered opens in a new tab that the toxic compound of raisins is a product called tartaric acid. The amount of tartaric acid varies greatly between types of grapes opens in a new tab , their ripeness level, and the grape product, making it a complete surprise as to how dogs will react when they eat a few (or even a lot) of grapes or raisins.

Symptoms of raisin toxicity

Raisin toxicity may initially show up within 12 to 24 hours as digestive issues, such as vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite, and lethargy. Mildly affected dogs typically won’t suffer from any symptoms worse than this, while severely affected dogs will start to show signs of kidney damage after 24 to 48 hours. Symptoms like abdominal pain, increased drinking and peeing, bad breath, dehydration, and eventually not peeing may occur. Dogs can die if their kidneys are overly damaged opens in a new tab .

What to do if your dog eats raisins

If you see your dog eat raisins, grapes, or products containing raisins (or suspect they have eaten them), call your vet or the pet-poison hotline opens in a new tab immediately. The sooner you take action, the better it is for your pup.

What are the treatments for raisin toxicity?

The best way to prevent lasting damage to the kidneys is to get the toxins out of your dog before they are absorbed. If your dog recently ate raisins, your vet may induce vomiting and give them activated charcoal to remove and absorb as much of the toxins as possible.

From there, they will take supportive action. Your pup will likely be hospitalized so they can be given fluids and anti-nausea medications while the vet monitors their kidneys. Kidney damage usually happens within the first 48 hours, so your vet will want to keep an eye on them for at least two to three days.

If caught and treated early, most dogs will recover from raisin toxicity, but the outcome has so many variables that it can be hard to predict.

Safe snack alternatives to raisins for dogs

Even if you may be carrying raisins around for yourself, they’re not something you should share with your dog. Instead, look into safer options opens in a new tab such as:

T eats made for dogs

Bits of lean, cooked meat

Apples

Berries

Bananas

Carrots

Plain green beans opens in a new tab

Speak to your vet about other snack possibilities, as well as how much you can give your dog.

Bottom line

Though they may find their way into your recipes and snack regime, raisins aren’t something to be shared with your pup. They can be toxic and cause some very serious, even fatal, issues.

Raisins contain varying amounts of tartaric acid, which can cause kidney damage.

If your dog eats a raisin or grape, contact your veterinarian or the pet-poison hotline immediately.

References

“Acute kidney injury in dogs following ingestion of cream of tartar and tamarinds and the connection to tartaric acid as the proposed toxic principle in grapes and raisins.” Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. 9 Sep 2021. https://6370293.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/6370293/J%20Vet%20Emergen%20Crit%20Care%20-%202022%20-%20Wegenast%20-%20Acute%20kidney%20injury%20in%20dogs%20following%20ingestion%20of%20cream%20of%20tartar.pdf opens in a new tab .