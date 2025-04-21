Crunchy Peanut Butter and Flaxseed Dog Biscuits Recipe · Kinship

Crunchy Peanut Butter and Flaxseed Dog Biscuits Recipe

Treat your pup to this homemade cookie.

by Caroline Artiss
April 21, 2025
If there’s one thing dogs love (besides you, squirrels, and your socks), it’s peanut butter. And while not all peanut butter brands are totally dog-safe (keep an eye out for xylitol, a puppy no-no), many are — and peanut butter is a nutrient-dense snack option for your pup. This yummy recipe combines peanut butter and flaxseed, a superfood that’s great for pets and people alike.

Peanut butter is a protein-rich snack containing vitamins E, H, and K, as well as iron and calcium. These nutrients help your dog’s bones, keep their coat shiny, and support immune function. Flaxseed is high in fiber and works as an anti-inflammatory to reduce pain, which is extra helpful for pups with arthritis. Plus, both taste delicious. Needless to say, your pup will love this easy-to-make crunchy peanut butter and flaxseed dog biscuit.

Crunchy Peanut Butter and Flaxseed Dog Biscuits

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup wholewheat flour or oat flour for sensitive dogs

  • ½ cup rolled oats

  • 1/2 cup flaxseed meal

  • ¼ cup natural peanut butter (unsalted, xylitol-free)

  • 1/2 cup cold water

  • 2 tbsp melted coconut oil

  • 1 tbsp peanut butter

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

  2. In a bowl, combine the flour, flaxseed and rolled oats.

  3. Drizzle the melted coconut oil around and stir with a fork until it clumps

  4. Add water and stir until the dough holds together.

  5. Leave to one side to rest for 10 minutes

  6. On a floured surface, roll the dough to about ¼-inch thickness.

  7. Use cookie cutters to make fun shapes or cut into small squares for easy-sized treats.

  8. Place the biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, flipping them halfway through for even baking.

  9. Turn off the oven and leave the biscuits inside with the door slightly ajar for an additional 20 minutes to ensure maximum crunch.

  10. Allow the treats to cool completely before storing or serving.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months to maintain crunchiness.

Why these biscuits are crunchy:

  • Double baking and slow cooling remove moisture, making the treats extra crispy.

  • Rolled oats and peanut butter create a firm texture that dogs can enjoy chewing.

Caroline Artiss

