Crunchy Peanut Butter and Flaxseed Dog Biscuits Recipe
Treat your pup to this homemade cookie.
If there’s one thing dogs love (besides you, squirrels,opens in a new tab and your socksopens in a new tab), it’s peanut butter. And while not all peanut butter brands are totally dog-safe (keep an eye out for xylitol, a puppy no-no), many areopens in a new tab — and peanut butter is a nutrient-dense snack option for your pup. This yummy recipe combines peanut butter and flaxseed, a superfood that’s great for pets and people alike.
Peanut butteropens in a new tab is a protein-rich snack containing vitamins E, H, and K, as well as iron and calcium. These nutrients help your dog’s bones, keep their coat shiny, and support immune function. Flaxseed is high in fiberopens in a new tab and works as an anti-inflammatory to reduce pain, which is extra helpful for pups with arthritis. Plus, both taste delicious. Needless to say, your pup will love this easy-to-make crunchy peanut butter and flaxseed dog biscuit.
Caroline Artiss
