Sweet Potato and Coconut Bliss Dog Treats Recipe
Your pup will love these yummy treats.
Share Article
The phrase “sweet potato and coconut bliss” probably gets your mouth watering, but you’re gonna have to sit this one out — this cookie is for your pup. They deserve it, though. And there’s a bonus for you, too: It’s super easy to bake — you’ll be putting away your mixing bowl in roughly the time it takes to watch an episode of Severance.
As luxurious as the treat sounds, it’s just as nutritious. Sweet potatoesopens in a new tab are are a dog-friendly snack full of antioxidants and high in vitamins A and C, which support healthy vision, strengthen a pup’s immune system, and aid in wound healing. Coconuts decrease opens in a new tab inflammation and benefit your dog’s skin. Coconut should be fed in moderation though, so be sure these treats don’t make up more than 10 percentopens in a new tab of your pup’s daily calories. With that caveat aside, get baking. Your pup’s waiting.
Caroline Artiss
