Sweet Potato and Coconut Bliss Dog Treats Recipe

Your pup will love these yummy treats.

by Caroline Artiss
May 2, 2025
The phrase “sweet potato and coconut bliss” probably gets your mouth watering, but you’re gonna have to sit this one out — this cookie is for your pup. They deserve it, though. And there’s a bonus for you, too: It’s super easy to bake — you’ll be putting away your mixing bowl in roughly the time it takes to watch an episode of Severance.

As luxurious as the treat sounds, it’s just as nutritious. Sweet potatoes are are a dog-friendly snack full of antioxidants and high in vitamins A and C, which support healthy vision, strengthen a pup’s immune system, and aid in wound healing. Coconuts decrease inflammation and benefit your dog’s skin. Coconut should be fed in moderation though, so be sure these treats don’t make up more than 10 percent of your pup’s daily calories. With that caveat aside, get baking. Your pup’s waiting.

Sweet Potato and Coconut Bliss Dog Treats

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup mashed sweet potato (cooked, no skin)

    • Health benefit: High in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin A for digestion, immune health, and vision support.

  • 1 cup coconut flour

    • Health benefit: Rich in fiber and healthy fats, supports digestion and a shiny coat.

  • ¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

    • Health benefit: Adds texture and provides medium-chain fatty acids for energy and metabolism support.

  • 2 eggs

    • Health benefit: Packed with protein and essential nutrients for muscle growth and overall health.

  • 2 tablespoon coconut oil (melted)

    • Health benefit: Promotes skin and coat health while offering a natural energy source.

  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger (optional)

    • Health benefit: Supports digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Caroline Artiss

