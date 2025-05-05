Beef and Veggie Boost Dog Topper Recipe · Kinship

Beef and Veggie Boost Dog Topper Recipe

Support your pup’s health and vitality with this tasty food topper.

by Caroline Artiss
May 5, 2025
As much as your pup might love their daily dinner, they, like people, might get bored of the same meal after the twentieth — or two-hundredth — time. Variety is the spice of life, after all. That’s why food toppers make a great addition to your pup’s mealtime. This beef and veggie topper can be added to your dog’s regular meal to provide a boost of nutrition and a welcome change in flavor.

The ingredients include beef, quinoa, carrots, and flaxseed — all of which are tasty, wholesome, and great for your dog’s health. The protein, amino acids, and vitamins in this recipe support your dog’s immune system, give them plenty of energy, and assist cell regrowth. Plus, it’s a super easy treat to cook up for your dog using the simple directions below.

Beef and Veggie Boost Dog Topper

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound lean ground beef (cooked and drained)

    • Health benefit: High-quality protein that supports muscle growth, repair, and energy.

  • 1 cup cooked quinoa

    • Health benefit: A gluten-free, protein-rich grain that provides essential amino acids and energy.

  • ½ cup steamed carrots (finely diced or pureed)

    • Health benefit: Rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A) for vision and immune health.

  • ½ cup steamed green beans (finely chopped)

    • Health benefit: Low-calorie source of fiber, vitamins C and K, and antioxidants.

  • 1 teaspoon ground flaxseed (optional)

    • Health benefit: High in omega-3 fatty acids for a shiny coat and healthy skin.

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

    • Health benefit: Supports skin and coat health and provides healthy fats.

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a skillet, cook the ground beef over medium heat until fully browned. Drain excess fat.

  2. Rinse and cook quinoa according to package instructions.

  3. Steam the carrots and green beans until just soft, careful not to over cook them as they will lose the all important nutrients for your dog. Dice or puree them for easy mixing.

  4. In a large bowl, mix the cooked beef, quinoa, steamed vegetables, flaxseed (if using), and olive oil. Stir well to combine.

  5. Add 1-2 tablespoons of the topper to your dog’s regular meal, adjusting based on size and dietary needs.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze in portion-sized amounts for up to 1 month.

Caroline Artiss

