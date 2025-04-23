Simple Dog Cookies Recipe
It doesn’t get easier than this.
Share Article
You don’t have to be a baking pro to whip up some truly delicious homemade treats for your pup — in fact, you might not even have to make an extra trip to the grocery store. This simple dog cookie recipe uses only three — yes, you read that right, three — ingredients that are chock-full of health benefits. Even the most unexperienced baker will feel undaunted by this user-friendly recipe — and your pup will love it.
The ingredients in the mix — sweet potato, whole wheat flour, and egg — pack a nutritious punch. Sweet potatoesopens in a new tab are high in potassium, fiber, magnesium, and vitamins C and A; they’re also a source of copper, iron, and magnesium, which assist cell health. Eggsopens in a new tab are full of protein, fatty acids, and vitamin A and B vitamins. Whole wheat flour provides fiber, protein, and minerals to pups.
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
So, preheat that oven and get a mixing bowl ready. It couldn’t be easier to make this healthy treat for your pup.
Caroline Artiss
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Eggs and Eggshells?
Yes, eggs are a nutritious treat for dogs.
- opens in a new tab
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
- opens in a new tab
Dan Churchill Shares His Epic Dog Treat Recipe
The eco-conscious celebrity chef’s simple, nutritious dog treat recipe takes 15 minutes to bake.
- opens in a new tab
How Many Calories To Feed Your Dog — And A Dog Calorie Counter
How many calories does a dog need?