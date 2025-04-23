Simple Dog Cookies Recipe · Kinship

Skip to main content

Want to speak with a vet right now?

Simple Dog Cookies Recipe

It doesn’t get easier than this.

by Caroline Artiss
April 23, 2025
Dog getting a homemade treat in the shape of a heart at home.
Igor Morozov / Stocksy

You don’t have to be a baking pro to whip up some truly delicious homemade treats for your pup — in fact, you might not even have to make an extra trip to the grocery store. This simple dog cookie recipe uses only three — yes, you read that right, three — ingredients that are chock-full of health benefits. Even the most unexperienced baker will feel undaunted by this user-friendly recipe — and your pup will love it.

The ingredients in the mix — sweet potato, whole wheat flour, and egg — pack a nutritious punch. Sweet potatoes are high in potassium, fiber, magnesium, and vitamins C and A; they’re also a source of copper, iron, and magnesium, which assist cell health. Eggs are full of protein, fatty acids, and vitamin A and B vitamins. Whole wheat flour provides fiber, protein, and minerals to pups.

Get 20% off  PrettyLitter, just for our kin

Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.

So, preheat that oven and get a mixing bowl ready. It couldn’t be easier to make this healthy treat for your pup.

Simple Dog Cookies

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup mashed sweet potato (cooked, no skin)

    • Health benefit: High in fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants, supporting healthy digestion and immune health.

  • 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour - or oat flour for gluten free and more sensitive stomaches

    • Health benefit: Adds fiber and energy for active dogs.

  • 1 egg

    • Health benefit: Provides protein, essential amino acids, and nutrients for muscle growth and overall health.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

  2. In a large bowl, combine the mashed sweet potato and egg until smooth. Gradually add the flour until a soft, pliable soft dough forms. Use an extra tablespoon of flour if it’s too sticky.

  3. Shape the cookies: Gently roll out the dough on a floured surface to about ¼-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters for fun shapes or slice into simple squares.

  4. Place the cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until firm and slightly golden.

  5. Allow the cookies to cool completely before serving.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days, in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Author placeholder

Caroline Artiss

Related articles