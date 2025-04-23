Simple Dog Cookies Recipe

It doesn’t get easier than this.

You don’t have to be a baking pro to whip up some truly delicious homemade treats for your pup — in fact, you might not even have to make an extra trip to the grocery store. This simple dog cookie recipe uses only three — yes, you read that right, three — ingredients that are chock-full of health benefits. Even the most unexperienced baker will feel undaunted by this user-friendly recipe — and your pup will love it.

The ingredients in the mix — sweet potato, whole wheat flour, and egg — pack a nutritious punch. Sweet potatoes opens in a new tab are high in potassium, fiber, magnesium, and vitamins C and A; they’re also a source of copper, iron, and magnesium, which assist cell health. Eggs opens in a new tab are full of protein, fatty acids, and vitamin A and B vitamins. Whole wheat flour provides fiber, protein, and minerals to pups.

So, preheat that oven and get a mixing bowl ready. It couldn’t be easier to make this healthy treat for your pup.