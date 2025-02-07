Easy Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Biscuit Recipe

It’s simple to make and full of nutrients for your pup.

Peanut butter and pumpkin are two foods that most dogs and humans can agree on. And since your pup deserves nothing but the best, why not make them a treat that might get your mouth watering, too? This pumpkin and peanut butter biscuit recipe creates 40 two-inch treats your pup will love — and it couldn’t be simpler to make.

Plus, the ingredients are super nutritious. Pumpkin is a superfood opens in a new tab that’s low-calorie, low in sodium, and high in beta-carotene, potassium, and vitamin C. Peanut butter’s wonderfully beneficial, opens in a new tab too; it’s full of iron, calcium, protein, and tons of vitamins... and, needless to say, dogs go wild for it.

So, start pre-heating that oven. Your pup will thank you.