Easy Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Biscuit Recipe · Kinship

Skip to main content

Help pets in need with our LA Fire Relief Guide

Easy Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Biscuit Recipe

It’s simple to make and full of nutrients for your pup.

by Caroline Artiss
February 11, 2025
Black and white dog watching woman baking dog treats in the kitchen at home.
Ekaterina Vakhrusheva / iStock

Peanut butter and pumpkin are two foods that most dogs and humans can agree on. And since your pup deserves nothing but the best, why not make them a treat that might get your mouth watering, too? This pumpkin and peanut butter biscuit recipe creates 40 two-inch treats your pup will love — and it couldn’t be simpler to make.

Plus, the ingredients are super nutritious. Pumpkin is a superfood that’s low-calorie, low in sodium, and high in beta-carotene, potassium, and vitamin C. Peanut butter’s wonderfully beneficial, too; it’s full of iron, calcium, protein, and tons of vitamins... and, needless to say, dogs go wild for it.

So, start pre-heating that oven. Your pup will thank you.

Easy Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Biscuit Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 ½ cups of oat flour

    • Health benefit: Provides fiber and energy, aids digestion.

  • ½ cup of canned pumpkin (unsweetened, pure pumpkin)

    • Health benefit: Rich in fiber, beta-carotene (vitamin A), and promotes healthy digestion.

  • ½ cup of natural peanut butter (unsalted, unsweetened, NO xylitol)

    • Health benefit: Source of protein and healthy fats; make sure it does not contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

  • 2 eggs

    • Health benefit: Rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals that support muscle growth and overall health.

  • 1 tsp cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the canned pumpkin, peanut butter, and eggs until smooth.

  3. Gradually add the whole wheat flour (or oat flour), mixing until a stiff dough forms.

  4. Lightly flour your work surface and roll out the dough to about ¼-inch thickness.

  5. Use cookie cutters to cut out fun shapes or simply slice into squares with a knife.

  6. Place the biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

  7. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the biscuits are firm and lightly browned.

  8. Allow them to cool completely before serving to your dog.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week or in the refrigerator for two weeks. For longer storage, freeze them for up to three months.

Author placeholder

Caroline Artiss

Related articles