Easy Banana and Oat Dog Treat Recipe · Kinship

Skip to main content

Want to speak with a vet right now?

Easy Banana and Oat Dog Treat Recipe

Find out how to make these delicious treats.

by Caroline Artiss
May 2, 2025
Black and white dog watching woman baking dog treats in the kitchen at home.
Ekaterina Vakhrusheva / iStock

If your dog salivates watching you prepare a tasty on-the-go breakfast, there’s no need to feel guilty — pups can snack on bananas and oats, too. Good news for them: The recipe below allows you to bake a sheet of banana and oat treats out of ingredients you probably already have in your cabinet.

The snack isn’t just delicious; it’s also super nutritious. Bananas are high in fiber, potassium, and magnesium. They also contain vitamins B6 and C, which help metabolize protein and reduce cell damage. Oats are another great source of fiber, and they’ve been shown to reduce heart disease.

Get 20% off  PrettyLitter, just for our kin

Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.

It’s possible to overdue it on both of these ingredients, though. Following the recipe below is a safe and yummy way to feed your pet some extra goodies.

Easy Banana and Oat Dog Treat Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 ripe bananas

    • Health benefit: Rich in potassium, vitamins (B6 and C), and fiber, bananas support heart health and digestion.

  • 2 cups of rolled oats

    • Health benefit: Provides fiber, aids digestion, and is a great source of energy.

  • ¼ cup of peanut butter (natural, unsalted, and xylitol-free)

    • Health benefit: High in protein and healthy fats, it adds flavor and nutritional value.

  • (Optional) 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed

    • Health benefit: Adds omega-3 fatty acids for skin and coat health and fiber for digestion.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven: Set your oven to 350°F (175°C).

  2. Prepare dough: Mash the bananas in a bowl until smooth. Add peanut butter and mix well. Blend the oats in a food processor until they become a coarse flour, then add to the banana mixture. Mix thoroughly. (If using flaxseed, mix it in as well.)

  3. Form treats: Scoop small amounts of dough and roll into balls or flatten into small cookie shapes. If the dough is sticky, dampen your hands with water to make shaping easier.

  4. Bake: Place the treats on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes or until firm and lightly golden.

  5. Cool: Allow the treats to cool completely before serving.

Store in an airtight container for up to one week at room temperature or two weeks in the fridge. Freeze for longer storage (up to three months).

Author placeholder

Caroline Artiss

Related articles