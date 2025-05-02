Easy Banana and Oat Dog Treat Recipe

Find out how to make these delicious treats.

If your dog salivates watching you prepare a tasty on-the-go breakfast, there’s no need to feel guilty — pups can snack on bananas and oats, too. Good news for them: The recipe below allows you to bake a sheet of banana and oat treats out of ingredients you probably already have in your cabinet.

The snack isn’t just delicious; it’s also super nutritious. Bananas are opens in a new tab high in fiber, potassium, and magnesium. They also contain vitamins B6 and C, which help metabolize protein and reduce cell damage. Oats are another great source of fiber, and they’ve been shown to reduce heart disease.

It’s possible to overdue it on both of these ingredients, though. Following the recipe below is a safe and yummy way to feed your pet some extra goodies.