Over 30,000 years ago, humans domesticated wolves to hunt in the swampy wetlands of prehistoric earth. A few thousand years later, we refined our breeding tactics to produce dogs with such aquatic traits as the Chesapeake Bay Retriever’s waterproof coat and the Irish Water Spaniel’s webbed feet. And now, pet loving product designers have dreamed up a groundbreaking tool in their quest to enjoy mother nature’s liquid life force: doggy pool floats shaped like yachts opens in a new tab , jets opens in a new tab , and rainbows opens in a new tab — perfect for Pride pool parties.

Alright, so maybe it’s not as pioneering as literally creating skin between a dog’s toes so they may better brave the seas but these adorable inventions are a part of the Funboy x Bark capsule collection. If Funboy sounds familiar, that’s because the Venice Beach-based brand is responsible for kicking off the #floatlife Instagram trend that’s been going strong since 2015. Their floats have since been featured everywhere from Vogue to Goop to Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July parties — and not only for their playful, photogenic designs, but also for their quality and sustainability.

Funboy floats are built to last beyond one summer. They’re fashioned from thicker materials that are free from harmful chemicals and boast rapid inflate-deflate valves; and the brand uses recyclable packaging and is working towards a closed-loop manufacturing model (production scraps that would otherwise end up in landfills are used to make new products).

And that’s important when it comes to a product that could easily be punctured by a rogue dewclaw (or four). Which is why Funboy’s dog floats were designed in collaboration with the dog experts at BarkBox opens in a new tab . Each float can hold up to 70 pounds and is made from puncture-resistant plastic. Oh, and they all have coordinating human versions so you can live out your twinsies dreams all summer long.

Now for the PSA: The Funboy x Bark pet floats are not intended as safety or floatation devices for water-wary dogs, so we don’t recommend relying on one while teaching your pup to swim. Instead, break one out when it’s pool party time for strong swimmers. They’re also a great option for senior dogs who prefer to soak up the sun than splash around. And always supervise your pet.