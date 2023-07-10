You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
After a long winter and allergy-rife opens in a new tabspring, the summer months (those “dog daysopens in a new tab”) are finally freakin’ here. And you and your dog are probably more than ready for some vitamin D. To help keep your dog safe this season — so you can enjoy all the best parts of summer and avoid the worst parts — we asked veterinarian Dr. Carla Lerum to weigh in on common hot-weather hazards.
Heatstroke and Dehydration
Just like people, dogs are at risk for heatstrokeopens in a new tab and dehydration when temperatures rise. How hot is too hot for your pup? “If you’re uncomfortable in the sun, your dog probably is, too,” Dr. Lerum says. “Make sure your dog always has access to fresh water and shade when outside. You can also give them ice-filled Kongsopens in a new tab or a frozen water bottle to keep them entertained and cool.”
It’s not just the air temperature you need to worry about. Hot surfaces can cause painful blisters on your dog’s paws. This is especially an issue in urban areas where you’re more likely to be walking your dog on asphalt than grass or dirt. According to Dr. Lerum, if you can’t hold your hand to the ground comfortably for more than a few seconds, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on. “Try to take your pup out in the early morning or late evening when the temperatures are cooler. If that’s not an option, you can put bootiesopens in a new tab on them to protect their paws.”
Some dog breeds, such as Pugs, Bulldogsopens in a new tab, Boston Terriers, and other flat-faced breeds, have a particularly tough time in hot weather. Their restricted airways put them at greater risk for heatstroke and make them less tolerant of exercise. Keep an extra close eye on them during warm days and let them be a couch potato if it gets too hot.
Drowning and Dry Drowning
Summer also means poolside partiesopens in a new tab, floats down the river, and trips to the beachopens in a new tab. And because none of those activities are complete without a wet dog shaking on you at some point, you’re going to want to bring your pup. Just keep a few safety tips in mind.
“Not all dogs like to swim, and forcing your dog to try it isn’t going to encourage a positive association with that activity. Let them take it slow and get used to it at their own pace,” Dr. Lerum says. “Even if a dog knows how to swim, they may not understand tides or currents, so it’s important for you, as the pet parent, to assess any risks and keep your pup out of the water if the conditions are dangerousopens in a new tab. And whenever your dog is in an uncontrolled situation around water (like in a boat), make sure they are wearing a doggie life vestopens in a new tab.”
Saltwater poses a specific risk to dogs. While drinking a small amount of saltwater will likely produce only mild, if any, symptoms, large amounts can be quite serious. Saltwater can cause vomitingopens in a new tab and diarrheaopens in a new tab and throw off a dog’s electrolyte balance. When a dog ingests toxic levels of saltwater, it can lead to seizures, kidney problems, and even death. Do your best to keep your pup from drinking any saltwater while swimming or playing, and seek immediate attention if your dog starts experiencing diarrhea, weakness, tremors, or seizures.
Also, be on the lookout for signs of water intoxication, opens in a new tabaka dry drowning, which can take several hours or even days to appear. Dry drowning occurs when a dog inhales water into their lungs, affecting their ability to breathe. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, bluish gums and skin, and extreme lethargy. If you spot any of these signs, take your dog to the vet immediately.
Lepto and Giardia
When you see a pool of cloudy, stagnant water, your first thought is probably Ugh, gross! When your dog sees one, they are likely deciding which to do first — splash around in it or gulp it down to cool off. Both have the potential to make your dog (and possibly you) sick.
“Diseases such as leptospirosisopens in a new tab and giardiaopens in a new tab can be spread to dogs through contaminated water...and then to pet parents,” warns Dr. Lerum. “Make sure your dog is up-to-date on their lepto vaccineopens in a new tab. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for giardia, so try to keep your dog away from any still or unclear water. And if you see signs of stomach upset, including particularly foul diarrhea, a trip to the vet may be in order.”
Blue-Green Algae
Another big thing to watch out for is blue-green algaeopens in a new tab, which can be extremely toxic to dogs. Before heading to the lake or river, check the local news for any reports of algae blooms. Signs of algae poisoning in dogs include difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, lethargy, and seizures. If you notice these or any other unusual symptoms after a trip to the water, contact your veterinarian immediately as speedy treatment is critical.
Fleas and Ticks
Protecting your dog from parasites is important all year, but warm weather and more time outside put your pup at even greater risk — unfortunately, fleas and ticksopens in a new tab love hot summer days too. Most people know that fleas live throughout the U.S., but some associate ticks — and tick-borne diseasesopens in a new tab — with the Northeast. In fact, while Lyme disease spread through deer ticks is most prevalent in the midwestern and eastern states, the west coast is not immune from tick-borne illnesses. Brown dog ticks are located across the country, and these tiny vampires can spread diseases, such as ehrlichia and anaplasmosis, from coast to coast.
Fleas and ticks aren’t the only summer parasite concerns. Mosquitoes are the uninvited guest at just about every outdoor gathering, and as if their bites weren’t bad enough, they also carry heartworm diseaseopens in a new tab. A single bite from an infected mosquito can transmit heartworm disease to your dog — heartworms’ favorite host — which is serious and fatal if left untreated.
While heartworm disease can be a lengthy, expensive process to treat, preventing it is easy with consistent doses of a heartworm preventive. There are many options for heartworm and flea/tick control (and some that prevent all three at once), so talk to your vet about the best product for your pet.
Foxtails
Foxtailsopens in a new tab are common in the western half of the U.S. These plants have barbed seed heads that can pose a big threat to dogs. Like, really big. Foxtails can get lodged in the nose and then travel to your dog’s brain. They can get inhaled and puncture a lung. And they can burrow right through your dog’s skin, then travel anywhere in the body, causing swelling, abscesses, and even death. Pretty scary stuff.
The best way to keep your dog safe is to avoid foxtails and similar plants altogether. If that’s not possible, it’s a good idea to check your pup for foxtail seeds anytime you think they’ve been exposed to them. (Pro tip: For especially furry pups, keep their feet shaved or trimmed so foxtails can’t hide in their hair.)
“I always recommend giving dogs a thorough once-over after they’ve been outdoors,” Dr. Lerum says. “This will not only help you protect them from the dangers of foxtails, but also allow you to check them for ticks, cuts, paw damage, or any other issues that may have occurred while they were out having fun.”
Fatigue
If you’ve ever started a workout routine from a fitness level of, let’s say, zero, you know that it’s...rough. The road to peak performance takes time. And while you may be more than ready to get back to the active lifestyle that winter put on pause, if your dog is your hiking buddyopens in a new tab, they may need some time to ramp up.
“Not only will they need to build back their enduranceopens in a new tab, but their paw pads might need time to re-develop the calluses that protect their feet on rougher terrain. It’s best to do a moderate, controlled re-entry to outdoor adventures.”
When in Doubt, Ask a Vet...
Anytime you have a change in lifestyle that involves your dog, it’s a good time to check in with your veterinarian. Maybe this is the summer you take up camping or go on a cross-country road tripopens in a new tab. New adventures could mean new exposures for your pup. Your vet will be able to take this information and make any needed adjustments to your dog’s vaccinesopens in a new tab, parasite control, or other proactive healthcare recommendations.
