The wellness expert shares his favorite spots for seaside strolls with his dog.

The rest of the country might be bracing for fall, but it’s always beach weather in Los Angeles. If you’re ready to make the most of the California sunshine, holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and Kinship Collective opens in a new tab member Dave Coast has you covered. Below are his recommendations for the five best dog-friendly beaches in LA.

1. Rosie’s Dog Beach

“First off, we have Rosie’s, the only official off-leash dog beach in LA county. Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., it’s a little slice of dog heaven.”

Editor’s note: Keep in mind the beach isn’t fenced in. Some doggie bags are available on the beach, but explorers are encouraged to bring their own just in case.

2. Leo Carrillo State Beach

“On the opposite end of the city’s coastline, there’s Leo Carrillo in Malibu. Leashed dogs are allowed north of lifeguard tower 3, but you’re likely to find plenty of unleashed dogs too.”

Editor’s note: There’s plenty to explore in this beach, including tide pools and reefs. Vehicular access isn’t currently allowed, so only stop by if you and your pup are down for a hike.

3. Point Fermin Park

“Your dog may not be allowed on the sand here, but it’s a picturesque place to take in views of the ocean while walking your dog.”

Editor’s note: This spot is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. It features gorgeous gardens, a lighthouse, and the occasional dolphin sighting.

4. Miramar Park

“Also in the South Bay, there’s Miramar Park, where you can take your dog to the bluffs to enjoy ocean views, just not the sand.”

Editor’s note: Miramar Park is a quiet hidden gem perfect for dogs who like their peace and quiet. There are also a few fun sculptures to check out, including one of a pensive, squatting frog.

5. Huntington Dog Beach

“If you’re willing to drive to the O.C., Huntington Beach is much larger than Rosie’s and offers the best off-leash, dog-friendly shores in Southern California.”

Editor’s note: A popular favorite, Huntington Beach covers 10 miles. Aside from its gorgeous stretch of ocean, it features gardens and lakes, plus a ton of outdoor shopping and dining options. The dog beach is a popular spot along the Pacific Coast Highway between Seapoint Avenue and 21st Street.